Amazon is launching a new free video service this week: report

Amazon-owned subsidiary IMDB is reportedly set to announce an ad-supported, free video streaming platform exclusively for Fire TV users later this week, according to a report from CNBC.
The new service is rumoured to be similar to the Roku Channel, the set-top box maker’s app that combines all of the free content available on its platform, as well as portions of U.S.-exclusive streaming platform Hulu. The platform will be available to all Fire TV users, according to CNBC’s report.
Commercials are set to appear between content, with advertisers also being able to wrap ads around the platform’s video player similar to embedded video ads on websites. Further, the report states that Amazon plans to give marketing companies access to user data in order to better target the video advertising.
In terms of content, CNBC’s report says that Amazon is in discussions with three major U.S. media companies to bring its programming to the Fire TV streaming service, though it remains unclear what specific networks the retail giant is in talks with.
Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service made its way to Canada back in April of 2017. It’s unclear if this new, ad-supported streaming platform will launch simultaneously in the U.S. and Canada.
The Information originally reported on Amazon’s rumoured free video streaming service a few months ago. Amazon is expected to confirm the streaming platform’s existence during advertising week in New York.
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is the only Amazon streaming device currently available in Canada.
Source: CNBC
