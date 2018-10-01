News
Essential Phone October security update reintroduces notch support

Oct 1, 2018

4:12 PM EDT

Essential Phone

With October underway, Essential has issued the latest Android security patch to the Essential Phone.

Besides including Google’s latest security enhancements, the update is notable for reintroducing Essential’s custom notch support.

In short, notch support allows Essential Phones owners set the default notch behaviour their device. With the new patch, the options are 1) to allow each individual application to dictate how the notch area functions 2) to always use the notch area and 3) to hide the notch area.

The Essential Phone lost Essential’s specific blend of notch support, much to the dismay of the company’s dedicated fans, when the company updated the PH-1 to Android 9 Pie on August 7th.

Source: Essential

