Roku launches its free video content channel on the web

Roku is launching a web viewer for the Roku Channel, its hub for free movies and TV shows.

The Canadian version of the Roku Channel launched on July 23rd, allowing Canadians to watch a variety of content for free on their Roku devices.

Now, the company is launching a website called TheRokuChannel.com so users can watch this free content anywhere.

The website isn’t supported in Canada yet, but since we do have a version of the Roku Channel, it seems likely that we’ll get support soon.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Roku to find out if the channel is coming to Canada, and if so, when.

Source: Roku Via: The Verge

