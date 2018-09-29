Here are the Google Pixel 3, Mate 20 Pro and OnePlus 6T leaks from last week

From Google to Huawei, a variety of smartphone leaks surfaced this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of most smartphone leaks from the last few days. The information below encompasses news ranging from September 22nd to September 28th.
Huawei
The Huawei Mate 20 and 20 Pro has leaked plenty of times over the past week.
Google plans to launch the Pixel 3 next month, however, that hasn’t stopped new information about the handset from leaking.
Renders of the white variant of the Pixel 3 have leaked online. We’ve seen many press renders of the Pixel 3 XL, though this was the first image of the white Pixel 3 we’ve seen so far.
To see it, click here.
It also appears as the Google Pixel 3 will launch with Google Lens integrated directly in the phone. A leaked marketing video appeared online revealing that the handset will be able to scan a business card without turning on the Google Lens feature.
For more on the Google Lens integration, click here.
The Pixel 3 and 3 XL will both likely feature a 12.2-megapixel rear-facing camera.
The Pixel 3 and 3 XL will both likely feature a 12.2-megapixel rear-facing camera.
Google might also launch a sand-coloured Pixel 3 handset. A new code suggests this variant of the phone’s main colour is ‘Sand’ and that it might feature mint-colour highlights.
For more on the sand Pixel 3, click here.
OnePlus
OnePlus will launch the 6T at some point in the near future. The handset is rumoured to feature a 3,700mAh battery. This represents a 12 percent increase from the OnePlus 6’s 3,300mAh battery.
For more on the OnePlus 6T, click here.
A leaked OnePlus 6T render reveals that the phone features a waterdrop notch and lacks a visible fingerprint scanner. The phone also features a dual rear-facing camera. There have also been reports that the 6T will not include a standard 3.5mm headphone jack. That said, another leak appeared this week that claimed otherwise.
For more on the OnePlus 6T, click here.
The Razer Phone 2 leaked online. The new, rumoured phone looks very similar to the previous handset, but it seems like Razer might move the phone’s camera to sit right above the Razer insignia.
For more on the Razer Phone 2, click here
