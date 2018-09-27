News
OnePlus 6T will reportedly feature 3,700mAh battery

No headphone jack, but a bigger battery to make up for the missing analog audio port

Sep 27, 2018

3:01 PM EDT

OnePlus 6

The OnePlus 6T will feature a 3,700mAh capacity battery, according to a leaked image uploaded to Chinese social media network Weibo.

The image, first spotted outside of China by MySmartPrice, allegedly shows the 6T’s battery and the label that adorns it. On the label, it says “Typical Capacity: 3700mAh”.

For what it’s worth, the Oppo R17 Pro, the handset on which the 6T’s design is based on, also features a 3,700mAh battery.

A leaked image of the OnePlus 6T's internal battery

The OnePlus 6 includes a 3,300mAh battery. The new power source represents a 12 percent increase in battery capacity over the company’s current flagship.

We’ve known the 6T would feature a higher capacity battery since Carl Pei, the company’s co-founder, revealed the company’s next smartphone wouldn’t have a headphone jack.

“By removing the jack we’ve freed up more space, allowing us to put more new technology into the product,” he said in his interview with TechRadar. “One of the big things is something our users have asked us for, improved battery life.”

Of course, some fans will likely still lament the demise of the headphone jack.

Via: MySmartPrice

