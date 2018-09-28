OnePlus posts first OnePlus 6T video teaser

News
The company is once again teasing the 6T's in-display fingerprint sensor technology

Sep 28, 2018

OnePlus latest' flagship, the OnePlus 6

While most the essential details related to the OnePlus 6T may have leaked out already, that hasn’t stopped OnePlus from teasing its next handset.

The official OnePlus Twitter account has shared a brief teaser video (seen below). As before, it appears the teaser is suggesting the 6T will include an in-display fingerprint sensor, a feature the company has already confirmed its next smartphone will include.

Unfortunately, the teaser provides little in the way of concrete details as to how OnePlus’ specific implementation of the tech will work. That said, as 9to5Google points out, the animation appears to suggest OnePlus will use some type of ultrasonic solution.

In addition to the teaser, OnePlus announced the return of its Lab promotion. Ten lucky fans will once again have the opportunity to review the 6T ahead of its official release date. Details on the program can be found on OnePlus’ website.

Thanks to a variety of leaks and early information shared by OnePlus executives, we know the 6T will not ship with a headphone jack.

To make up for the missing feature, the phone will include a higher capacity battery, as well as stereo speakers.

Source: OnePlus Via: 9to5Google

