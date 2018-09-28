Business
Canada’s fifth-largest bank CIBC is currently experiencing technical issues with its online banking platform.

According to a September 28th, 2018 tweet, CIBC are unable to sign into the bank’s ‘Online Banking’ website.

CIBC tweeted at 9:29am ET that the website “should be back to normal shortly,” though at the time of writing, users are still unable to login to view their profiles.

Visitors to CIBC’s landing page are also greeted with a notification that “Signing on to Online Banking is currently unavailable.”

“We are working on the issue and service should be back to normal shortly,” reads an excerpt from the notification.

Source: CIBC Twitter

