Microsoft to host Surface-focused event on October 2nd

Microsoft has started sending out invites to a media event the company plans to hold next month.
The event will take place at 4pm on October 2nd in New York City.
The invite, seen below, asks invitees for a “moment of your time.” While Microsoft is rumoured to be working on a new dual-screen device, codenamed Andromeda, as well as a Surface Pro redesign, the company is not expected to announce those products at this event.
Instead, it’s more likely Microsoft will announce spec refreshes of its various Surface devices, including the Surface Pro, Surface Laptop and Surface Studio.
At the same event, Microsoft is likely to talk about Windows and what’s coming to the operating system in the future.
The event adds to what is likely to be a very busy October in which Google plans to announce its new Pixel smartphone lineup on October 9th.
Source: The Verge
