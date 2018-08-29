Nintendo’s new mobile JRPG launches on September 27th

Nintendo’s next foray into mobile games, Dragalia Lost, will launch in the U.S. and Japan on September 27th.
We’ve reached out to Nintendo of Canada to confirm that the game will also launch in that date in the Canadian market. Given the Japanese gaming giant’s track record when it comes to mobile releases, it’s likely that the game will make its way to Canada on that date as well. This story will be updated when we hear back from the company.
Dragalia Lost is an action-focused RPG developed through a partnership with Cygames, the studio behind popular Japanese mobile game Granblue Fantasy. Dragalia Lost follows Miitomo, which is now dead, Super Mario Run, Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp and Fire Emblem Heroes.
While Dragalia Lost likely won’t resonate with an international audience in the same way more well-known Nintendo properties would, it’s interesting to see the company working on a completely original mobile game for a change. Following the strategy of recent Nintendo mobile releases, Dragalia Lost is set to be free-to-play with in-app purchases.
Nintendo has also confirmed that it’s bringing Mario Kart Tour to mobile devices at some point before next March.
