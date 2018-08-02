Nintendo’s Fire Emblem Heroes has generated $400 million in revenue

Fire Emblem Heroes has earned $400 million in worldwide revenue since launching in February 2017, according to a report from mobile game analytics firm Sensor Tower.
The free-to-play game’s revenue comes from in-game purchases that can be used to obtain resources more quickly.
This makes Fire Emblem Heroes Nintendo’s most profitable mobile game by a significant margin, with revenue six times greater than Super Mario Run and 9.5 times more than Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp.
Further, Fire Emblem Heroes has grossed more than $20 million per month since launch on average.
In terms of platforms, Sensor Tower reports that 52 percent of overall Heroes spending has been on Google Play, with the remaining 48 percent coming from Apple’s App Store.
Source: Sensor Tower Via: VentureBeat
