Apple to allow accessory manufacturers to release certified USB-C-to-Lightning cables

Welcome to the dongle life

Sep 6, 2018

5:07 PM EDT

USB-C-to-Lightning

It seems living the dongle life is a never-ending vortex of cords and accessories.

Apple now has plans to allow third-party accessory manufacturers to release Made for iPhone (MFi) certified USB-C-to-Lightning cables, according to a report from Japanese publication Mac Otakarat that was first reported by MacRumors.

As it stands, MFi-certified USB-C-to-Lighting cables don’t exist beyond Apple’s official cord. Those seeking out this relatively unique cord currently have to purchase it directly from Apple at a price point of $25 CAD. If this new report is accurate, it’s likely that a wash of third-party USB-C-to-Lightning cables will soon hit the market.

In terms of use case, you’d need a cable like this in order to fast charge the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and likely Apple’s upcoming iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. Rumours are circulating that Apple could include a USB-C-to-Lightning cable with its upcoming version of the iPhone in order to bring faster charging to the smartphone.

This move would make sense because there’s currently no way to connect the iPhone to Apple’s USB-C MacBook laptops — unless you own one of Apple’s USB-C-to-Lightning cords.

Earlier this year, Apple also started allowing third-party manufacturers to release 3.5mm-to-Lighting cables.

The dongle life never ends.

Source: Mac Otakara Via: MacRumors 

