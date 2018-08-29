BlacKBerry KEY2 LE revealed before official unveiling

News
At its booth at IFA in Berlin, BlackBerry Mobile has already revealed its promotional posters for the new BlackBerry KEY2 LE.

BlackBerry said it would officially reveal the phone at IFA on August 30th. However, some employees at the BlackBerry booth were apparently a little too eager.

The KEY2 LE will be available in three different colours. Alongside a ‘Slate Gray’ version, there will be a model with a gold plastic frame and blue back. According to Rowland Quandt, the first journalist to spot the posters, his sources have indicated that the phone will be available in a blue and red variant, as well.

The phone reportedly features a Snapdragon 636 octa-core with a 4.5-inch display and a 1,620 x 1,080-pixel resolution. Additionally, Quandt says that his sources claim the 32GB version will start at a little under 400€ ($605 CAD). A 64GB model will cost just under 450€ ($680 CAD)

As BlackBerry hasn’t officially revealed the phone, battery size is unclear. However, previous reports say that the device will feature a 3,000mAh power source.

Source: WinFuture 

