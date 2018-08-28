Nintendo has revealed three special editions of specific, popular Switch games, including Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2 and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
Each ‘Starter Pack’ includes a physical copy of the game along with an accompanying strategy guide. For example, Super Mario Odyssey includes the Super Mario Odyssey Traveler’s Guide, while the Splatoon 2 Starter Pack features the Splatoon 2 strategy guide and two sticker sheets, and, as you may have guessed already, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Edition, features the game, a book and a map.
These Starter Packs will retail for $79 CAD, says Nintendo Canada, with a release date set for September 28th. While an interesting move on Nintendo’s part, strategy guides faded out of relevance a number of years ago at this point. The need for a book that tells you how to play through a game just doesn’t exist anymore with useful game-related information being as easy as a quick Google search away. Still, if you’re a fan of video game memorabilia, these are interesting collectibles.
It’s worth noting that two of these Nintendo Switch Starter Packs aren’t exactly new, with the Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Edition being available back in November 2017, and the Splatoon 2 Starter Edition launching back in March 2018. In the case of these two games, it looks like Nintendo is just reviving both titles’ pre-order bonus offerings.
Along with these new Starter Packs, Nintendo also revealed a New Nintendo 2DS XL that features a purple and silver colour scheme, along with Mario Kart 7 being pre-installed. The new version of the console will retail for $199, says Nintendo. Further, Nintendo is pre-installing Mario Kart 7 on its black and turquoise and white and orange New 2DS XL bundles.
Finally, Nintendo has also revealed a new Switch Pro controller that features the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate logo, which will come bundled with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The package is set to retail for $179 and will release on December 7th. Nintendo also plans to sell the special edition Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pro controller separately for $99.
