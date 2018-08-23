Nintendo to reveal new Switch indie games next week in livestream

Nintendo has announced that it will be holding a ‘Nindies Showcase’ livestream next week to reveal new indie games that are coming to its Switch console.
The presentation will be streamed on Tuesday, August 28th at 9am PT/12am ET on Nintendo’s website and YouTube channel.
It’s currently unclear what may be shown off in the showcase, though Nintendo promises to reveal “multiple unannounced” Switch titles.
Nintendo’s last Nindies Showcase took place in March, during which the company confirmed titles like The Messenger, the Banner Saga trilogy and Vancouver-based Klei Entertainment’s Mark of the Ninja for release on the Switch.
Since launching in March 2017, the Nintendo Switch has quickly gone on to become a haven for indie games. Many developers have reported over the past several months that their games have sold more copies on the Switch than rival consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, despite Nintendo’s system currently having a smaller installed base.
Some of the titles that have performed best on Switch are Wonder Boy, Oceanhorn and Vancouver-based Matt Makes Games’ Celeste.
Earlier this month, Nintendo also held a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate-focused Direct livestream. During the presentation, the company revealed five new playable characters set to come to the massive Switch fighting game crossover, including Castlevania‘s Simon Belmont and Donkey Kong‘s King K. Rool.
