Market research firm Gartner declares Huawei world’s second largest smartphone maker

Yet another market research firm is reporting that Huawei has surpassed Apple as the number two smartphone manufacturer in the world.
According to Gartner‘s latest report, the Chinese OEM sold approximately 49.8 million devices to consumers in Q2 2018. Sales of Huawei devices during the quarter grew by 38.6 percent, helping the company increase its market share to 13.3 percent, up from 9.8 percent in Q2 2017.
Conversely, with approximately 44.7 million iPhones sold this past quarter, Apple saw its market share decline to 11.9 percent. In Q2 2017, Apple had 12.1 percent smartphone market share.
Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone OEM by shipments, also had a tough quarter. Its sold approximately 72.3 million units, down from 82.9 million units in Q2 2017. More so than Apple, the South Korean tech giant hurt the most from Huawei recent surge; Samsung’s market share declined by 3.3 percentage points to 19.3 percent.
In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Huawei’s consumer division chief, Richard Yu, told the publication that the company aims to be the number one smartphone manufacturer in the world by Q4 2019.
Source: Gartner
Comments