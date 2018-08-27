Microsoft’s Xbox All Access is a console, Xbox Live and Game Pass all-in-one subscription service

Microsoft has announced a new subscription platform that links the cost of an Xbox One console, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass, under a plan that lasts for a period of two years.
As it stands, the subscription platform will only be available in the United States with a price tag of either $22 USD ($28 CAD) or $35 USD ($45 CAD), depending on whether you sign up for the plan for an Xbox One S or Xbox One X.
When the two-year subscription commitment eventually ends, the console is then owned outright and Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft’s online game service and an Xbox One Game Pass membership, the company’s game subscription platform, become opt-in.
It’s unclear if this unique subscription model will make its way to Canada at some point in the future, but given Microsoft’s track record, it’s likely it will be released in the Canadian market at some point
“For no upfront cost and one low monthly price for 24 months, Xbox All Access gets you a new Xbox One S or Xbox One X, access to more than 100 great games through Xbox Game Pass, and online multiplayer with Xbox Live Gold,” reads a now removed Xbox Wire Post from the company’s Bogdan Bilan, according to Thurrott.
“That’s more than 100 all-you-can-play games — including highly-anticipated new Xbox One exclusives the day they’re released, plus more games added all the time on the fastest, most reliable gaming network and an Xbox One console.”
While an interesting concept that allows those that might not be able to purchase a console outright the opportunity to own an Xbox One, given that the price of Microsoft’s various Xbox One consoles will almost certainly drop dramatically over the next few years, overall savings from the monthly plan will slowly diminish.
