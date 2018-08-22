Rogers improves wireless internet in Sarnia and Cambridge, Ontario

National carrier Rogers is enhancing its wireless networks in a few locations near Sarnia and Cambridge, Ontario.
According to a pair of August 22nd, 2018 media releases, subscribers around the Modeland Road and Michigan Line areas in Sarnia and the Dundas Street and Franklin Boulevard areas in Cambridge, Ontario, should begin experiencing consistently better wireless internet.
“We are on the brink of the next generation of network technology, so these wireless enhancements not only connect customers in Sarnia to the moments that matter most in their lives today, but they also prepare our network for tomorrow,” said Arnold Abramowitz, vice-president of wireless access networks at Rogers, in the same August 22nd media release.
Rogers says that these network enhancements are part of its multi-year plan to bring its customers Gigabit LTE and 5G speeds.
The carrier is currently working with Swedish telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson to build technology that’s “based on the latest global 3GPP standards, including 4×4 MIMO, four-carrier aggregation and 256 QAM.”
Rogers CEO Joe Natale previously used the company’s Q2 2018 earnings call to announce “steady progress” towards an eventual 5G network deployment.
The company has previously expanded its wireless service all over Canada, including Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Brampton, Ontario and Medicine Hat, Alberta.
Source: Rogers
