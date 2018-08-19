Are you interested in any of the smartphones coming out this fall/winter?

We’re more than half way through the year and we’ve already seen number of notable flagship smartphones, including the OnePlus 6, the Huawei P20 Pro, Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and Note 9, the LG G7 ThinQ and more.
With this in mind, there are still quite a few flagship smartphones set to be released before the end of this year.
Apple’s 2018 lineup of iPhone X-inspired smartphones will likely be some of the first devices to feature a 7nm chipset, with one iPhone even including a 6.5-inch display, according to rumours.
The LG V40 ThinQ will reportedly sport five cameras, three on the rear and two on the front.
The Google Pixel 3 XL is rumoured to be one of the only dual front-facing smartphones, complete with a contoversial iPhone X-style notch.
Further, OnePlus likely still has a OnePlus 6T hidden up its sleeve. Even Huawei will likely release the Mate 20 series in October, with rumours currently swirling that the phone will likely be released in Canada.
This got MobileSyrup team thinking — are you interested in any 2018’s upcoming devices, especially given that all of these smartphones will likely feature a notch of some sort?
Will the current notch trend in the smartphone space dissuade you from purchasing one of these handsets? Or are you planning to wait until some of next year’s flagship handsets start dropping? For example, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and 3D facial recognition technology that works similar to the iPhone X’s Face ID.
Let us know where you stand in the comment section below.
