Huawei has announced that its Kirin 980 chipset will power the Chinese device manufacturer’s upcoming Mate 20 series smartphones.
According to Huawei CEO Richard Yu in a release sent to South African media, the company will unveil the Kirin 980 at the IFA conference in Berlin at the end of August 2018.
Yu reportedly added that the Kirin 980 will be the first commercially available 7nm chip in the world.
Additionally, the Huawei Mate 20 is set to launch in October 2018.
Huawei’s current Kirin 970 processor is a 10nm Cortex-A73 generation-based system on a chip (SOC).
A smaller 7nm SOC should be more powerful as Huawei claims the new chip improves processor speed by 20 percent and consumes approximately 40 percent less power in comparison to the 10nm Kirin 970.
Huawei’s Kirin 980 chip will also reportedly feature an octa-core Cortex-A76 and Cortex-A55 design that runs as fast as 2.8Ghz.
U.S.-based chip manufacturer Qualcomm’s unannounced Snapdragon 855 7nm chipset won’t be commercially available until next year. The processor will likely make its appearance on the Samsung Galaxy S10 series of smartphones.
However, Apple might beat Huawei to launching a 7nm chip.
While Huawei will most likely be the first company to unveil a 7nm processor, the rumoured Apple 7nm A12 chip will possibly launch in the newest iPhone that Apple is expected to release in September 2018, one month before the Huawei Mate 20.
Source: Gearburn, via: Android Authority
Comments