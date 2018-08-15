Koodo offers $45/8GB promo plan with Canada-wide calling in Saskatchewan

Koodo has launched a $45 per month 8GB data plan promotion in Saskatchewan.
According to a Koodo employee MobileSyrup spoke to, the plan is available to both existing and new customers. It’s also available to both customers who bring their own device to the carrier, as well as those who buy a new smartphone on a Tab Small or Tab Medium plan.
Koodo’s offering includes unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international text messaging.
At the moment, the deal appears to be only available in-store. Moreover, no word on when it will end.
We’ve reached out to Koodo Canada for more information.
Thanks for the tip, Tristan!
