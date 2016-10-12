Leaked Huawei Mate 9 looks a lot like the Note 7 and S7 Edge

I have some good news for the 22,000 individuals in Canada who bought a Galaxy Note 7s prior to its complete recall earlier this week.
If you’re still salty about the prospect of returning the device, there may be a device just around the corner that could potentially fill the void left in your heart by the Note 7’s fiery exit from the world.
Meet the Huawei’s upcoming Mate 9 smartphone. According to perennial device leaker Evan Blass, the unannounced device will be available in both flat and curved variants. When it comes to the latter, minus the Huawei logo on the top bezel, it’s hard to distinguish the curved Mate 9 from the S7 Edge and Note 7. In fact, one has to think Samsung is assembling its team of lawyers right as I write this piece.
This is the Huawei Mate 9, in standard and curved screen designs https://t.co/4sdo8VnbH8 pic.twitter.com/kHs3xFx0y5
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 12, 2016
In his usual terse style, Blass doesn’t say much about the device. Moreover, with no photo of the bottom of the device, it’s impossible to tell if it has a stylus.
In any case, we’ll likely find out more about the Mate 9 through various leaks in the coming weeks and months.
Source: Evan Blass
