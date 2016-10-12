News
Leaked Huawei Mate 9 looks a lot like the Note 7 and S7 Edge

Oct 12, 2016

12:16 PM EDT

11 comments

Huawei Mate 9

I have some good news for the 22,000 individuals in Canada who bought a Galaxy Note 7s prior to its complete recall earlier this week.

If you’re still salty about the prospect of returning the device, there may be a device just around the corner that could potentially fill the void left in your heart by the Note 7’s fiery exit from the world.

Meet the Huawei’s upcoming Mate 9 smartphone. According to perennial device leaker Evan Blass, the unannounced device will be available in both flat and curved variants. When it comes to the latter, minus the Huawei logo on the top bezel, it’s hard to distinguish the curved Mate 9 from the S7 Edge and Note 7. In fact, one has to think Samsung is assembling its team of lawyers right as I write this piece.

In his usual terse style, Blass doesn’t say much about the device. Moreover, with no photo of the bottom of the device, it’s impossible to tell if it has a stylus.

In any case, we’ll likely find out more about the Mate 9 through various leaks in the coming weeks and months.

Source: Evan Blass

Comments

  • Andrew English

    The Chinese can do whatever they want, their designs are subjected by the same international laws like every else’s are.

  • Ulysses Grant

    I guess this will be an alternative choice for people who wanted Samsung Note 7.

  • Ipse

    I’m shocked mate…

  • Spencer Navarra-Chew

    The Mate series has never had a stylus before, undoubtedly it will this time.

  • thefoolishone

    Just looking at the pictures. Looks a lot like my iPhone 5. What a great phone. Still makes calls, still browses and texts.

  • The Mate 9 may look like a Note 7 but it is a much bigger phone. Previous Mates have been 6 inches but it looks like 9 will be 5.9 inches. Still, a lot of people won’t want to go bigger than the Note 7’s 5.7 inch display size. Superficial looks doesn’t make it a good replacement for everyone.

  • Brett Allard

    I love my Honor 8 and been wanting to try the mate series for some time.. If this becomes available in Canada via carriers (Or Newegg like the Honor) I could see myself buying this device over the pixel XL… I will wait until reviews arrive for the pixel before making my choice.

  • JD

    It all makes sense now. Huawei pays factory to sabotage Samsung, Huawei teams up with Google for 6P to really get a grasp of the inner workings of Android.
    Huawei Mate 9 = Skynet.
    HL3 Confirmed!

  • Not for you

    So I guess we know where all those “disposed of” Note 7’s ended up.

  • Mr_Smoosh

    All these android phones look nice, but more and more I’m questioning long term (or even short term in some cases) support on them. With prices equaling apple’s, the freedom of android is losing it’s lustre.

