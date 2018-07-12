Leaked poster shows the Note 9 still has a headphone jack

For at least one more generation, Samsung’s Note series smartphone will feature a headphone jack.
On Thursday morning, frequent Samsung device leaker Ice Universe shared an image of a promotional poster for the upcoming device. It shows the bottom of the Note 9, with the headphone jack clearly in view, as well as the fingerprint scanner in a more sensible location.
“The new super powerful Note,” says the poster’s tagline.
Galaxy Note9/S Pen pic.twitter.com/uAqOpZY2VC
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 12, 2018
Perhaps more interesting, however, is the bright gold S Pen stylus placed on top of the Note 9. It very distinctlyÂ contrasts with the smartphone. The new S Pen is rumoured to includeÂ Bluetooth connectivity, which will allow Samsung to expand its functionality to enable features like media playback control.
Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9th at its upcoming ‘Unpacked‘ event in New York City. Until then, more details are sure to leak.
Source: Twitter Via: 9to5Google
Comments