Leaked poster shows the Note 9 still has a headphone jack

It also provides a look at smartphone's contrasting S Pen stylus

Jul 12, 2018

9:00 AM EDT

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

For at least one more generation, Samsung’s Note series smartphone will feature a headphone jack.

On Thursday morning, frequent Samsung device leaker Ice Universe shared an image of a promotional poster for the upcoming device. It shows the bottom of the Note 9, with the headphone jack clearly in view, as well as the fingerprint scanner in a more sensible location.

“The new super powerful Note,” says the poster’s tagline.

Perhaps more interesting, however, is the bright gold S Pen stylus placed on top of the Note 9. It very distinctlyÂ contrasts with the smartphone. The new S Pen is rumoured to includeÂ Bluetooth connectivity, which will allow Samsung to expand its functionality to enable features like media playback control.

Samsung will officially announce the Galaxy Note 9 on August 9th at its upcoming ‘Unpacked‘ event in New York City. Until then, more details are sure to leak.

Source: Twitter Via: 9to5Google

