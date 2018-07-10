This could be our best look yet at the Samsung Galaxy Note 9

A render of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 has surfaced online. According to AndroidHeadlines, who obtained the image from a reliable source, this is an official render of the upcoming Note handset.
Frequent Samsung leaker, Ice Universe, had previously leaked the front panel the Galaxy handset and this render now confirms the leak.
There is little change to the Note 9, in comparison to the Note 8, if these renders are accurate. The handset will continue to sport its same edge-to-edge Infinity Display with minor top and bottom bezels. The phone has identical sensors at the top, with Samsung placing the volume rocker and power button in the same location. The Bixby button is again on the right side as well.
emmm… pic.twitter.com/xzOJhcq25L
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 28, 2018
There is little change to the Note 9, in comparison to the Note 8, if these renders are accurate. The handset will continue to sport its same edge-to-edge Infinity Display with minor top and bottom bezels. The phone has identical sensors at the top, with Samsung placing the volume rocker and power button in the same location. The Bixby button is again on the right side as well.
The placement of the S Pen is less visible, as the Galaxy Note 8 seemed to have a little indicator with the S Pen location, meanwhile the the Note 9 render has no such indicator.
Rumour points to the Galaxy Note 9 featuring a 6.4-inch Infinity Display, an Exynos 9810 processor and a Snapdragon 845 in North America as well as 6GB of RAM. Further leaks indicate the phone will sport a 4,000mAh battery and that the S Pen will connect via Bluetooth.
Samsung is to unveil the Galaxy Note 9 at an event in New York City on August 9th.
Source: AndroidHeadlines
Comments