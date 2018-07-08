Here are the Samsung Galaxy X, BlackBerry Ghost and new iPhone leaks from last week

From LG to Samsung, a variety of smartphone leaks surfaced this past week.
Here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few of days. The leaks below encompass news from June 30th to July 6th.
Samsung
Samsung will reportedly reveal its Galaxy X, an often-rumoured upcoming foldable smartphone, at Consumer Electronic Show in January, and the Samsung Galaxy S10 at Mobile World Congress in February of 2019.
Samsung Galaxy X is rumoured to feature a battery with somewhere between 3,000mAh and 6,000mAh. Samsung is also rumoured to start producing flexible batteries later this year that are capable of hosting such power capacity.
The Galaxy Note 9’s S Pen might be getting Bluetooth connectivity. The S Pen itself received FCC certification, revealing that the stylus uses 2.4GHz Bluetooth LE (low energy) connectivity.
Apple
According to a new report, Apple’s base model iPhone — a 6.1-inch LCD display variant — will be available in five different colours, that include ‘Grey,’ ‘White,’ ‘Blue,’ ‘Red’ and ‘Orange.’
BlackBerry
Rumours indicate Optiemus will supply its BlackBerry Ghost smartphone with a 4,000mAh battery.
LG
A new LG patent shows a phone with a two-stop hinge system that might be coming to a new folding phone.
Oppo
Oppo is also looking into quite a few foldable phone concepts. One of them features two airbags that makes it possible for the screen to bend frequently.
