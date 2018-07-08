News
PREVIOUS

Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Jul 8, 2018

7:20 AM EDT

0 comments

bell

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.

  • Contest: Win a Mirror Black OnePlus 6! [Enter here]
  • Swagtron Swagger 5 Scooter Review: Dreams come back alive [Read here]
  • Amazon Canada competes with Google, discounts Echo and Echo Dot to $99 and $39 [Read here]
  • Bell increases data overage charges from 7¢/MB to 10¢/MB [Read here]
  • Amazon Prime Day is happening in Canada on July 16 [Read here]
  • Here’s how much slower Canadian data is for visitors compared to residents [Read here]
  • Bell Fibe TV app users can now download recordings on Android and iOS [Read here]
  • Apple readies itself to defend against Toronto man’s Apple Watch lawsuit [Read here]
  • Canadians use less than half the cellular data Americans do: Tutela report [Read here]
  • Rogers launches new ‘Ultra Tab’ pricing tier in Quebec [Read here]
  • Bell nabs contract to operate Alberta’s rural SuperNet, acquires Axia [Read here]
  • Raptors Uprising is taking Canada’s eSports industry to the next level [Read here]
  • Telus is investing $110 million in its fibre optic network in British Columbia [Read here]
  • eBay tries to take on Prime Day, offers its own deals starting July 16th [Read here]

Related Articles

Features

Jul 7, 2018

10:00 AM EDT

Domio Pro provides in-helmet audio and voice command capabilities [Sticky or Not]

News

Jul 6, 2018

12:09 PM EDT

Bye-bye bonus data: Canadian data promos begin to wind down

News

Jul 6, 2018

8:05 AM EDT

BlackBerry KEY2 now available in Canada

Comments