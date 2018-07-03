Telus is investing $110 million in its fibre optic network in British Columbia

Telus is investing over $100 million CAD to bring fibre optic internet to 90 percent of homes and businesses in Richmond and Steveston, British Columbia.
The telecom giant has already started construction and is hoping to start connecting homes in 2019.
The company claims that its PureFibre network is one of the most advanced in the world and can deliver gigabit speeds to connected residents.
“For households, a direct fibre connection will pave the way for next-generation home entertainment and innovative smart-home technologies that promise to transform our homes and enrich our lives in ways we’ve yet to imagine,” said Tony Geheran, the company’s executive vice president and president of broadband networks, in a press statement.
Telus’ fibre optic framework will help lay out the groundwork for 5G technology in the future, providing necessary backhaul.
The company is also donating $25 CAD to S.U.C.C.E.S.S. for every sign-up. S.U.C.C.E.S.S. is a nonprofit that has more than 20 locations spread out over Metro Vancouver and works to help new members of communities find jobs or counselling. Telus will only donate a maximum of $20,000.
Telus has invested this money as a part of its $4.7 billion investment pledge to help connect more people in B.C.
Source: Telus
