Bell nabs contract to operate Alberta’s rural SuperNet, acquires Axia

Bell has announced that the carrier has won a multi-year contract to operate Alberta’s rural SuperNet.
Additionally, the telecom giant entered into an agreement to acquire Axia NetMedia Corporation. Currently the Calgary-based company operates the rural arm of SuperNet.
SuperNet is a government-owned network that provides broadband network connectivity to schools, hospitals, libraries, municipal and indigenous offices and government facilities. Additionally, SuperNet provides broadband access to enterprise business customers, internet service providers and rural residents.
Currently, Bell owns and operates the urban arm of SuperNet and serves 27 cities in Alberta. With the rural arm, the company will be operating SuperNet for an additional 402 communities.
Furthermore, Bell’s acquisition of Axia will help ensure the continuation of SuperNet services for rural customers. The company wouldn’t disclose terms of the transaction, but expects to complete the transaction in the fall.
SuperNet began operation in 2005. The network ensures connectivity for Alberta public organizations and business users. Additionally, a number of private providers leverage SuperNet to deliver internet and other services to Albertans.
The network consists of more than 13,000 kilometres of fibre and 2,000 km of high-speed wireless links.
Last year, Axia began rolling out gigabit internet in rural Alberta as part of a $100 million CAD investment in fibre-to-the-premises service.
Last month, PCMag released a ranking of Canadian internet speed. Overall, Bell was ranked the fastest by far, according to the study.
Source: Bell
Comments