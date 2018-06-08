Active Edge might return to the Google Pixel 3 series

One of my favourite Google Pixel 2 series features is Active Edge and now it looks like the functionality may return with the Pixel 3 series.
Active Edge allows users to squeeze the sides of their handset to launch Google Assistant.
This report comes courtesy of the folks at XDA Developers and XDA senior member meraz9000, who revealed images of the Google Pixel 3 XL earlier this week. Meraz9000 claims that he squeezed the phone and it vibrated, indicating the presence of Active Edge.
XDA took it one step further by diving within the SystemUIGoogle APK and noticed modified coding. Within the ‘WakeMode’ class of code is reference to ‘Elmyra’ — the codename for Active Edge, according to XDA.
Further digging suggests that users will be able to wake the Google Pixel 3 by squeezing the device’s frame.
While Google can get rid of the squeeze function on its upcoming device at any moment, it’s definitely a feature I’d welcome back to the Pixel series.
Source: XDA Developers
