Samsung says its upcoming foldable display smartphone is no gimmick

DJ Koh, head of Samsung’s mobile division, said that the company’s upcoming foldable smartphone will not be a gimmick.
“I need complete confidence that we’re delivering the best user experience when we’re launching a new category,” Koh said in an interview with CNET.
During his interview, Koh avoided mentioning when Samsung planned to reveal the handset. However, in a previous interview at CES, Koh said the phone will make an official appearance sometime in 2019.
There have been a variety of patents detailing Samsung’s foldable device. One patent, in particular, shows a handset that looks like a long rectangular slab that folds in the middle, similar to a flip phone.
Rumours point to Samsung calling the phone the Galaxy X.
Source: CNET
