Netflix iOS and Android app update brings navigation menu to bottom of screen

Netflix app update makes it easier on your fingers

Feb 23, 2018

9:33 PM EST

A subtle and very welcomed design change has arrived on the Netflix app for iOS and Android.

No longer do millions of binge-watching enthusiasts have to stretch their fingers to the top of the device to find content. Now, the menu has shifted to the bottom of the display and makes it simpler to use.

The same icons appear, which are Home, Search, Downloads and More, but are now placed in a spot that gives you quick access.

The iOS app is now at version 9.56.3, while Android jumps to version 5.13.1.

