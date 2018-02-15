Leak shows off detailed renders of the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1

Evan Blass, the distinguished leaker himself, has done it again with new renders of the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 1.
This isn’t the first we’ve heard of the Nokia 7 Plus or the Nokia 1, but this is definitely the best look we’ve gotten at these two Android handsets. According to past rumours, the Nokia 7 Plus uses a Zeiss-branded dual-camera setup. The dual setup will utilize one 12-megapixel sensor and a second 13-megapixel lens, alongside a dual-tone LED flash. As for the front of the handset, it features a 16-megapixel sensor with Tetracell technology.
In addition, speculation suggests the handset features a 6-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, a Snapdragon 660 chipset — a setup from the Nokia 7 which used a 630 processor — and 4GB of RAM.
According to Blass’ renders it looks as the Nokia 7 Plus will come in a beige colour with orange accents, while another another tweet shows off a brown Nokia 7 Plus with orange accents.
Nokia 7+, with Android One in tow pic.twitter.com/r5sbFUxsyx
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 15, 2018
The symbol on the back indicates the 7 Plus is a Android One handset which means it’ll launch with the stock version of Android Oreo.
The Nokia 1 renders show off a low-end budget. The handset reminds me of one the Nokia 3310 with a touchscreen display instead of a number key.
Nokia smartphones are not widely available in Canada. However, the Nokia 3 and 5 low-entry handsets are available at Canada Computers, while amazon.ca officially sells the Nokia 6.
It’s possible Canada Computers may pick up the Nokia 7 Plus or the Nokia 1. Similarly HMD Global, the manufacturers of Nokia-branded handsets, may expand its market to North America, only time will tell.
Rumours indicate HMD Global will unveil the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 1 alongside the Nokia 9 and Nokia 4 at MWC 2018.
Source: Evan Blass
Image Credit: Evan Blass
