HMD Global unveiled several new Nokia-branded handsets — the retro style Nokia 3310 and the Nokia 3, and 5 devices at Mobile World Congress last year.
While the company has yet to officially release the phones in Canada, however, two out of the three are currently available at Canada Computers.
The Nokia 3 budget smartphone is available for $219 CAD and the Nokia 5, is available for $269. Canada Computers is selling the Nokia 3 in both blue and white, while the Nokia 5 in only available in the blue variant.
The Nokia 5 features a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with a 720 x 1280 pixel resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 chipset, 2 GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. Additionally, the Nokia 5 sports a 13-megapixel rear facing shooter with a f/2.0 aperture with an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor.
On the other hand, the Nokia 3 has a 5.0-inch IPS LCD display with a 720 x 1280 resolution, a quad-core Mediatek MT637 processor, 16GB of ROM and 2GB of RAM with a 8-megapixel rear facing camera.
The two devices are also slated to get the Android Oreo update and is scheduled to receive the update for Android P.
