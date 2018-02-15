Canadians will miss out on the Essential Phone’s three new spring colours

Essential announced today that it is debuting three new limited-time colour variants for its phone this spring, but a representative for the company has confirmed none will be available in Canada.
The Essential representative stated that the Ocean Depths, Stellar Gray and Copper Black colours will be only be available in the U.S. Ocean Depths is launching today in the U.S., while the other two colours will debut later this month.
The limited-edition smartphones are available for $599 USD exclusively on Essential.com, which does not ship to Canada.
In Canada, the Essential Phone is sold exclusively through Telus. Since launch, Telus has technically only sold the Essential Phone in ‘Black Moon’, but a number of the carrier’s flagship retail locations across the country also often have the ‘Pure White’ variant in limited stock.
Below, check out some jealousy-inflaming images of the three new colour versions.
Above: Essential Phone in Copper Black.
Above: Essential Phone in Stellar Gray.
Above: Essential Phone in Ocean Depths.
Source: Essential
Comments