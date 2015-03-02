News
Canadian pricing for the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge

Mar 2, 2015

9:46 AM EDT

228 comments

Galaxy S6 Edge hands-on

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge were officially announced yesterday. These are two new smartphones from Samsung and promise to bring a premium design to its flagship smartphones. While we know that Rogers, Bell, Fido, TELUS, Koodo, SaskTel and Videotron have all confirmed its upcoming release on April 10th, what was missing was the price.

This morning pre-orders started and we can confirm the following price points:

Videotron:
Samsung Galaxy S6:
32GB: $249.95 with reduced price on monthly $84.95 plan
32GB: $349.95 with reduced price on monthly $74.95 plan
32GB: $699.95 Retail price

64GB: $359.95 with reduced price on monthly $84.95 plan
64GB: $459.95 with reduced price on monthly $74.95 plan
64GB: $809.95 Retail price

128GB: $469.95 with reduced price on monthly $84.95 plan
128GB: $569.95 with reduced price on monthly $74.95 plan
128GB: $919.95 Retail price

Videotron:
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge:

32GB: $349.95 with reduced price on monthly $84.95 plan
32GB: $449.95 with reduced price on monthly $74.95 plan
32GB: $809.95 Retail price

64GB: $459.95 with reduced price on monthly $84.95 plan
64GB: $559.95 with reduced price on monthly $74.95 plan
64GB: $919.95 Retail price

128GB: $569.95 with reduced price on monthly $84.95 plan
128GB: $669.95 with reduced price on monthly $74.95 plan
128GB: $1019.95 Retail price

WIND Mobile:
Samsung Galaxy S6:

Pre-order with a $99 deposit
32GB: $749 outright
64GB: $859 outright
128GB: $969 outright

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge:
Pre-order with a $99 deposit
32GB: $849 outright
64GB: $959 outright
128GB: $1069 outright

SaskTel:

Samsung Galaxy S6:
– Starting at $249.99 on 2-year voice & data contract

Samsung Galaxy S6 edge:
– Starting at $349.99 on 2-year voice & data contract

TELUS:
Samsung Galaxy S6:
32GB: $250 on a 2-year term
32GB: $750 no-term

64GB: $360 on a 2-year term
64GB: $860 no-term

128GB: $470 on a 2-year term
128GB: $960 no-term

Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge:
32GB: $360 on a 2-year term
32GB: $850 no-term

64GB: $460 on a 2-year term
64GB: $960 no-term

128GB: $570 on a 2-year term
128GB: $1,070 no-term

Bell Samsung Galaxy S6:
32GB: $249.95 on a 2-year term
32GB: $729.95 no-term

64GB: $359.95 on a 2-year term
64GB: $839.95 no-term

128GB: $469.95 on a 2-year term
128GB: $959.95 no-term

Bell Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge:
32GB: $349.95 on a 2-year term
32GB: $829.95 no-term

64GB: $459.95 on a 2-year term
64GB: $939.95 no-term

128GB: $569.95 on a 2-year term
128GB: $1,049.95 no-term

Virgin Mobile Samsung Galaxy S6:
32GB: $249.99 on a 2-year term

Virgin Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge:
32GB: $349.99 on a 2-year term

Read More: Samsung takes the curved screen mainstream with new Galaxy S6 models

Comments

  • Obaid Ansari

    So the prices are pretty much comparable to iPhones now.

    • Riley Freeman

      copy their phones might as well copy their prices too lol. (I have not checked to confirm whether the official version is the same as the leaked version)

    • Larry Toto

      hahah!! you d*****s!! don’t you know that Samsung is doing the development for Apple and that the IOS is made in Germany!! Nothing is made in the US exept the visual design!! lol

    • Riley Freeman

      and what does this have to do with anything?

    • Emelie Tobar

      It means that Apple needs Samsung to get there parts. Apple relies on Samsung (heavily) and it looks like they will continue to rely on Samsung for their next phone too. No Samsung no apple phones.

    • sggodsell

      So true. Samsung is the one that is changing the world and providing the latest and greatest components. In fact the S6 is using their new Exynos 7420 64 bit Cortex-A57/A53 octa core CPU running at 2.1 Ghz. Also no other mobile device is using the latest emmc 5.1 storage which is the fastest and most power efficient storage to date. To top it off no one else is using their new DDR4 1552 Mhz RAM. The iPhone is using DDR3 800 Mhz RAM.

    • Guest

      hahaha!!! you d*****s need to get knowledge!!
      Samsung is doing the technical development for Apple!!
      A german company is doing the IOS for Apple!
      Nothing is develop in USA!!!

      BIG BIG LOL TO ALL OF YOU WHO THOUGHT THIS PRODUCT WAS DESIGN OR MADE IN THE US!!!

    • Riley Freeman

      and what does this have to do with anything??

    • Emelie Tobar

      It has do with everything. Samsung was smart with what they did. They were making parts for Apple and Apple thought “hey this works great for us” but Samsung thought “Well look here what Apple is doing with there phones why don’t we take a similar idea and partner up with google to develop an awesome phone but with better apps and the ability to use the phone much easier” So here samsung ran with the idea and partner with google, which was a good business move on there part and pissed Apple in the process. Apple got pissed that this happened and hence the huge lawsuit that issued but the market that they needed to get too and what counted was the Asian market which they lost too and won the American lawsuit which they didn’t need but in the end all Apple got themselves into was a Catch 22. They can sue Samsung so far but at the end of the day they need them for the technology and expertise on there own phones.

    • Riley Freeman

      i think you’re confused. its alot easier to replace a manufacturer than it is income. Apple has been moving away from samsung and once they fully do, samsung will not replace that income. so samsung needs apple more than apple needs samsung

    • John Kar

      Incorrect. If the manufacturer’s technology is superior to the competition, it is hard to replace them, which is why Apple keeps crawling back to Samsung.

      Apple crawled back to Samsung for displays. Apple crawled back to Samsung for node processes.

      Samsung doesn’t need Apple at all. Their component technology is superior to the competition, so there would be other companies waiting in line to replace Apple.
      Apple also doesn’t make any technology, so Samsung doesn’t need Apple, but Apple needs Samsung.

    • Riley Freeman

      Well I never cared enough to investigate and I am responding to this without investigating but i THINK that apple creates the tech and samsung just manufacturers it but I could be wrong. If samsung is the inventor of their chips, then why cant samsung match the same type of efficiency in their own phones? How can apple be able to go to other manufacturers as they have previously done for a portion of their inventory.

      and the biggest question, WHY CANT SAMSUNG PRODUCE THE SAME OR QUALITY IN THEIR OWN PHONES. I asked that question twice because its mind boggling based on what you have said

    • John Kar

      You’ve been brainwashed by Apple.

      Apple doesn’t create any tech. The manufacturers are the ones creating tech and then selling it to consumer electronics companies like Apple. Almost all the components you see in Apple products are Samsung technology.

      Remember the display issues with retina macbook pros when Apple moved from Samsung to SHARP? The reason why Samsung screens were immune to those problems plaguing SHARP screens is because those screens aren’t the same technology. Apple had nothing to do with the development of those screens. They just tested them out and decided to use them.

      “WHY CANT SAMSUNG PRODUCE THE SAME OR QUALITY IN THEIR OWN PHONES”

      Same quality in what?
      They all use LPDDRX RAM from Samsung. Samsung’s displays are very superior to Apple’s according to DisplayMate.
      The Exynos 7420 is almost 2x stronger than the A8.
      Samsung’s modem signals are less lethal than Apple’s modem.

      The only place where I think Apple is superior to Samsung is in build quality and software, which are both fixed in the Galaxy S6.
      The build quality issue came from prioritizing utility over form and software came from laziness. Both are now fixed and FAR better than the iPhone.
      People have been raving about the build quality of the S6, calling it a luxury vehicle while the iPhone felt like a cheap, used car.

    • Riley Freeman

      you wrote way more than i am interested in reading sorry for being blunt abotu that.

      i references the chips only. stop bringing up displays. apple has not brainwashes me, reviewers and benchmarks tests who consistently point out apple’s superior performance and that includes android websites is what i am referring to.

    • Micah Smith

      haha your ignorance is outstanding sir. I must commend you for basically ignoring information on one front, then reading half false information on another. Apple has it’s place, and mkaes great phones, but you are really really misinformed. But apparently you have no desire to learn anything based on “you wrote way more than i am interested in reading sorry” & “Well I never cared enough to investigate”. so continue being an iSheep, and have a good day.

    • John Kar

      The A8 is as strong as the Exynos Note 3, which was released 2 years ago.

    • Nadefrenzy

      That’s all true, but why is the A8 still faster in single core tests? Is it intentional ie the focus for android oems to be on multicore results rather than single core?

    • John Kar

      That’s because every phone is the same in size, so by increasing the amount of cores in your SoC, you decrease the size of each core.
      Apple only uses 2 cores, so the size of their cores is ridiculously huge. With bigger size comes far more nodes and transistors, translating to bigger performance per core.

      Android’s API forces multithreading, so multithreaded performance is more important for Android.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Fair enough. Is there a core size somewhere as there is for Intel’s cpus.

    • Pridenpoise

      you sound like a Samsung shill, now who’s the fanboy Poindexter.

    • sggodsell

      A big difference between the Galaxy S6 and the iPhone 6. First of all the S6 is using the new 14 nm 64 bit octa core Exynos 7420 CPU running at 2.1 Ghz. Which Samsung claims used 35% less energy then previous CPUs. The iPhone 6 has only has a 64 bit dual core 1.4 Ghz CPU. The Galaxy S6 also comes with faster LPDDR4 1552 Mhz RAM, which is supposed to provide 80% more bandwidth compared to LPDDR3 800 Mhz RAM used in the iPhone 6. It also comes with faster and more energy efficient UFS 2.0 flash memory instead of the eMMC memory standard. Compared to the eMMC 5.0 memory currently found in the iPhone 6, UFS 2.0 memory is 1.40 (sequential read speed), 1.66 (sequential write speed), 2.71 (random read speed) and 1.07 (random write speed) times faster. Its no wonder why Samsung put a smaller battery in the S6 (2550 mha) this time, then their previous S5’s 2880 mha battery.

    • Nadefrenzy

      That’s all great, but let’s all see how the battery tests turn out to be. I’ll be surprised if they beat out the S5.

    • danbob999

      They do start at 32 GB instead of 16 but yes, that is expensive.

    • tisdale

      but will it bend? oh wait…

    • David K

      no it wont bend it’ll just snap in half or the back glass will just crack… have fun replacing that

    • G.P.

      Will it Blend? now that is the real question 🙂 Can’t wait to see those videos

    • rick

      Ya but they depreciate at double the rate. An no i’m not an apple fan

    • David K

      this is true. just a couple months after the S5 was released you would be lucky to get $350-$400 for it. Now i can probably trade my 4S for an S5 on kijiji

    • Nadefrenzy

      No. Going trade value for a S5 is that of the 5S 32GB/64GB or $400-500.

    • David K

      i just bought one off kijiji for $200. everything in the box locked to virgin which is only $20 to unlock.

    • Nadefrenzy

      $200? BS. It’s either damaged and/or stolen. Or it’s just a one off deal. Most are far above in pricing.

    • David K

      only thing that was missing was the charging port cover, got it replaced for free since the repair guy said it costs nothing

    • Nadefrenzy

      Hmm that’s a pretty good deal. Did you verify it wasnt stolen when purchasing? if so, how did u do that?

    • Jens MC Drahtbuerste

      But still iPhone sells better

  • Riley Freeman

    1019$ is insane. samsung is on drugs. I know apple is too but its crazy that phones cost more than a laptop and a ps4 combined.

    • Mike Scott

      Who would buy a laptop under 600 bucks anyway?

    • Dimitri

      Custom gaming laptop. Some laptops cost $500-$700 for its hardware and what u put into it. The low end laptops cost $250-$500

    • Nadefrenzy

      Did you mean “budget conscious”?

    • Riley Freeman

      budget friendly people

    • quitthebs1

      Exactly… so the price wouldn’t and shouldn’t even be relevant to budget friendly people. When you’re willing to cough up a 1000 for a phone, price doesn’t matter. My 4s cost me 800 when it first came out at the apple store. My s4 and s5 were around the same price, My 6 plus 64g at apple was over a 1000 and now my s6 edge will be whatever price I pay for it.

    • Stimulator

      People that aren’t using them for gaming perhaps. I spent $400 on my personal laptop over two years ago and it has an i3/6gb/500gb. Why would I need more than that?

    • Micah Smith

      thats really, really, cheap for i3 and 6gb. normally thats closer to $600. I regularly recommend not spending less than 600$ to people unless its literally a web browser. In which i recommend a tablet.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Because life without SSD is almost death.

      Also, no point in damaging your retinas staring at those horrid displays on sub $600 machines.

    • ChrisPollard77

      My daughter’s laptop was just $299 on sale before Christmas (in the US, granted). Far from a gaming rig, but A8, 8GB ram, 750GB hard drive, 15.6″ touchscreen … more than enough for her homework, watching YouTube, and playing Minecraft. Heck, I debated buying two at the time. It was a heck of a steal!

      At the same time, everything I’ve been looking at in the last week for myself has been running no less than $1200. But I’m inclined to buy the highest specs I can afford when I can afford it. My current laptop is over 5 years old and at some point due for failure. Already had to replace the hard drive last year. This go round, I don’t want anything less than an i7 and 16GB, preferably with an SSD. Good luck finding one of those on the cheap. WHY do they still sell laptops with 4GB of RAM??

    • Savbers

      Trade the i7 for an AMD processor and you’ll be able to find something for MUCH cheaper.

    • rick

      16gb ram – really? what are you running. Even if you’re using the 2nd 8GB, 99% of users would not

    • Nadefrenzy

      99%… eh you’d be surprised. I often hit 12GB easily with the amount of tabs and chrome windows I have open.

      A lot of people connect their laptops (with i7) to monitors and use them like desktops.Not difficult to see why they’d need 16GB.

    • rick

      I highly doubt its anywhere even remotely close to “a lot of people”. There is no market for a device with 16 GB ram. Might be on the professional side, but definitely not for the home user.

    • Why 4GB? For Facebook, email & basic web browsing. What majority of people do.

    • MrInter

      Can a laptop or the ps4 fit in your pocket ?

    • Riley Freeman

      lets not use that logic because it is not what’s under the hood that is causing these prices. Because theres tons of other phones that do the same that cost less. Apple is a premium brand and I understand they charge ridiculous prices because of that.

      It’s just still ridiculous and samsung while a premium brand in home electronics, I don’t consider them a premium brand in the phone industry.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Well luckily the market doesn’t care what you personally think. Samsung flagships are a premium just like the iPhone and come with a similar price tag accordingly.

      Only argument that I’d wager against such prices is that it’s basically a slap in the face for their followers or previous customers(who could add storage via sd cards) as they don’t feel it’s justified to charge $110 for each memory size tier–that’s highway robbery akin to Apple.

    • RJay Mirosovsky

      If you have a Z4 it does. hello remote play.

    • MrInter

      Nice . All i see is the Xperia Z4 Tablet , is there a Z4 smartphone to be announced as well ?

    • RJay Mirosovsky

      My bad, I meant Z3 and I guess the Z2 can as well.

    • thomas nguyen

      I was hoping to see a z4 phone! 🙁 all i got was an m4

    • Nadefrenzy

      Unreliable.

    • sggodsell

      Well considering this mobile device (Galaxy S6) has laptop/desktop type components. Look what is inside the new S6. It has a 64 bit 2.1 Ghz octa core CPU built with 14 nm manufacturing. It is also using the new DDR4 1552 Mhz RAM, and to top it off its using the latest and fastest emmc 5.1 storage. All these components have never been seen on ANY mobile device so far. Not to mention that screen has been seen on any device period. Also these components are very power efficient. Hence, the smaller battery this time round compared to the previous S5 battery.

    • Nadefrenzy

      You sound like a big Samsung shill. The screen isn’t anything that special. The note 4 has a QHD screen as well. The camera isn’t anything special either. We will see the battery benchmarks to see how it really compares to the competition.

  • tiddley

    more junk from shamesung

    • Me Ted

      Well I do love the look of the it. I just hate TouchWiz.

    • Striker67

      Touchwiz has been slimmed down by 600 – 700 mb

    • Laer

      Jesus! 600-700 MB and that’s only 40%??

      I run roms personally. Paranoid, AOKP, PACMAN…. All under 300 MBs and very good functionality!

    • Striker67

      Oh I hear ya!! I take it as a step in the right direction however.

    • Nadefrenzy

      ROMs remove all the functionality of phones like the Note’s S-note app, and i’m guessing it also removes the samsung camera which is far better than stock.

      Also, they’re unstable and unreliable as turds especially on the canadian models (as opposed to international).

      I’ve tried the S2, S4, Note 2 and Note 3 and all the custom roms have been incomparable to stock roms when it comes to stability and battery life.

      I fail to see the point in shelling out upwards of $800 or so for these flagships and yet still having to tinker with its software to get it working right.

  • Dimitri

    Honestly i might start passing on buying new phones that are this expensive. They really need to rethink on the pricing here. $1,000 for a phone? And $500 for a phone on a 2 year term? This is ridiculous but again no matter what people will go get it.

    Will I go get the S6 Edge? Who knows depending on what Sony brings out with the Z4 as i love the Z3. I really don’t care about 128GB but that shouldn’t justify the pricing.

    • Striker67

      With Sony considering selling off the mobile division there is uncertainty as to where the mobile division is going.
      The higher capacity chip for memory doesn’t warrant the price differences on the new phone of the Galaxy S6. However, I do like it, I think the changes they made with respect to thee MicroSD and the removable battery won’t affect the majority of average users and that the phone will sell well.

  • Apple looks, apple storage options, apple price range.. I really think this is just the Apple Galaxy S6.

    • TP

      Apple storage options start with 16GB.

    • Frederick Edwards

      The number 6 confuses him, it makes it so he can’t tell the phones apart.

    • “it makes it so he can’t tell the phones apart.”

      No, the shameless design copying does that.

    • Canucksftw

      Right… Because apple invented drilled holes in polished aluminum and glass and metal phones, hell they invented phones.. Hey didn’t you know apple pantented air…

    • tisdale

      @canucksftw you clearly lack intelligence and have a very low IQ. Please stop talking.

    • Canucksftw

      @tisdale I suggest you take your own advice,and go sit in the corner with the other children and much on a Crayon.. Let the adults have a conversation bye bye

    • thomas nguyen

      no, but placements, looks, and aesthetics breaths iPhone.

    • Canucksftw

      Umm last time I checked the iPhone 6 looked suspiciously similar to the M7 hmmmmm, I guess that means by your rationale the s6 looks like the M7 as well.. Next

    • thomas nguyen

      I feel taking cue from another device is ok, it’s when they copy the outer edge as well as the placements of the ports AND the similar circular speaker holes really what makes me say they stole the design. at least for the iphone 6, and 6+ yes they went full metal like the htc, but they retained some of it’s independence from the company they took the design cue from.

    • Canucksftw

      Samsung Ativ s circa 2012 look it up.. And really there are other phones with downward firing speakers with metal frames people are really reaching these days lol

    • thomas nguyen

      sure, downward speakers are on many phones, BUT… port placement… sure bottom left is a normal location for it, charge port… yea in the middle is most logical…. speaker? yea at the bottom, only other place is to the right if you have your headphone port on the left… but to have the same hole drilled out, the same amount of holes, that is really where i draw the line, heck if they used their speaker design of the edge, where it is in a 6×2 row, i wouldnt really care, at least it’s trying to be different, heck use square, or triangle, or even a different number of holes, but nope, you compare the bottom of both and you notice the only different thing (if it is even noticeable) is the apple port vs android microusb port.

    • Canucksftw

      I’m they have 2 rows of holes on the s6 it looks more like the alpha actually lol, but one row in the iPhone so I don’t quite follow the whole hole count angle.. I counted 2×5 rows on the s6 and 1×6 on the iPhone 6 so that kinda invalidates your hole Theory lol

    • Guest

      The bottom of the S6 looks identical to the iPhone 6. The rest looks completely different.

    • Nadefrenzy

      The bottom of the S6 looks identical to the iPhone 6. The rest looks completely different.

      Also, the Ativ S looks nothing like the S6.

    • Canucksftw

      Yeaaahhh I call bs the s6 looks a lot more like the Ativ than the iPhone lol sure I see similarities….2 sets of holes vs one, headphone Jack on same side but I also see a screen, a home button, methinks it might have a power button too shoot, guess apple invented phones then..

    • Nadefrenzy

      It looks more like the iPhone 6 from its shape and the bottom, but that’s about it. Rest of the phone is very different, and by shape i mean the corners really.

    • Canucksftw

      Guess there’s only so many ways you can shape a smartphone these days lol, no wonder flip phones are making a comeback they’re actually.. Different.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Perhaps. It’s also nice to break the phone in half after you score some secretive deal with ppl and need to exit the scene in style.

    • Circular holes really? What were they supposed to go with stars or triangles or something? That’s kinda ridiculous.

    • No, but Apple’s taken Samsung to court several times and won. Samsung is a copycat. That’s what they do, and that’s what they’re known for, that’s what they’ve been convicted of in several courts of law. Your denial betrays your fanboyism.

    • Canucksftw

      Umm I am a fan on Android that is all and you are definitely and apple fanboy but hey do you and speaking of lawsuits didn’t apple just lose a big a*s one for I Dunno some 500 mill for ripping someone off and are currently getting sued by ericsson for not paying for licensing.. Throw stones from that glass house much?

    • Striker67

      Didn’t Apple just lose a patent battle and was ordered to pay over 500 million? Apple takes things tweaks the living daylights out of it and releases it. There is a ton of copying going on throughout the industry. Apple is not immune

    • Apple just lost a lawsuit by a patent troll, a company that buys patents and sues companies that use those patents but doesn’t make any of its own products, and will be appealing the decision. There are also reforms in the works for the U.S. patent systems so that patent trolls can no longer exist.

      Meanwhile Samsung lost over a billion dollars to Apple in a California lawsuit and plenty more in other lawsuits worldwide, as well as having their products banned from import in several places.

      Shameless copying is a little different from a passing resemblance. For example: Under Pressure vs Ice Ice Baby.

    • Striker67

      Patent troll or not…they lost for copying or using something that wasn’t theirs to use. . Everyone does it including apple. It is only when competition gets intense does it matter enough for someone to go after someone else.

    • “It is only when competition gets intense does it matter enough for someone to go after someone else.”

      Or just when a patent troll wants money. Apple gets hit with several lawsuits *per day* (like a guy who was suing Apple for “putting subliminal messages in his iPod”), most of them from i****s and patent trolls. Why bother making your own money when you can just sue the world’s largest company for their money?

    • Striker67

      I was referring to things like apple going after Samsung and vice versa. I don’t like the patent troll idea either, but Ericsson was being paid by Apple under an agreement and now Apple wants to pay less. Also lets not forget that apple will not pay out if they feel they have a case so most may not make it to a stage where they get a handout.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Except they don’t win, so there’s that. Or are you saying that Apple is a patent troll as well seeing how they tried to cite “roundish rectangular shaped device” during that california lawsuit. Not black and white. Remember that.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Your disregard for Apple’s copycat antics and looking at the situation in such a black and white way betrays your own fanboyism.

    • David K

      lol your lying to yourself if you think samsung didn’t copy apple.

    • Canucksftw

      Everyone copies everyone these days time for everyone to get over it..

    • Striker67

      He didn’t comment about that aspect.

    • Frederick Edwards

      You mean Apple’s copying, of course. Like larger phones, curved screens, QHD resolution screen, 32 GB entry level device, and offering more than 1gb RAM?

    • Larger screens were inevitable, it’s how all computers have been progressing since the dawn of the GUI. Apple hasn’t done a curved screen in a phone, but they’ve been doing curved glass since the iPod nano. The only QHD screens Apple has are in the iMac, Thunderbolt Display, and MacBook Pro. In case you missed it: The iPhone 6 comes in 16 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB, with no 32 GB model in sight. Only the iPad Air 2’s A8X chip has more than 1 GB of RAM at this time.

      I don’t know why you’re talking so much about specs when this is a discussion about design. It’s completely irrelevant.

    • Frederick Edwards

      Apple never should have gone with 16 GB entry level model; they could learn from Samsung. It’s likely just a ploy to get customers into its 64 GB model. I’m hoping they copy Samsung with the 6S this fall by starting with an entry level model at 32 GB.

      Re design only: this particular thread started by discussing specs, price AND looks. Though in respect to looks, I find the s6 edge to be an evolution of the Note Edge not the iPhone 6. While the S6 looks like a flat s6 edge, or even like the earlier Ativ S.

    • Apple has the diagnostics for just about every iPhone still in use. They know how much storage people use. If they saw that the lowest amount they were offering wasn’t enough they would increase it. Instead, what they probably see is that there’s a huge chunk of people who, even after owning a 16 GB iPhone for 3 or 4 years, use less than half of the storage on their phone. Then there’s a smaller chunk that needs more storage, but that small chunk uses up so much storage that it’s more practical to skip 32 GB and jump right to 64 GB, and a miniscule slice that needs even more with 128 GB.

      The S6, in terms of looks, is the lovechild of an iPhone 4 and an iPhone 6. There’s too many similar design elements that, when combined, make it look almost identical to an iPhone.

    • Frederick Edwards

      First part of your comment is idealistic; no company is that altruistic. I have a half dozen relatives on these phones ranging from the 4S to 6+ and they all complain and run out of space constantly. My mom has bought iCloud storage on a couple occasions to no avail. I have to backup her phone to the cloud every other month so she can use it freely again. 32 GB should be the minimum for premium devices.

      S6 looks nearly identical to the ATIV S with premium components, not some imaginary hybrid of iPhones. However, the S6 looks the least interesting of the two devices Samsung introduced.

    • The S6 looks more like the iPhone than the ATIV S.

      ATIV S has a plastic edge, iPhone and S6 have a metal edge (with chamfers!).

      ATIV S has a single plastic volume rocker on the side, iPhone and S6 have separate metal volume buttons.

      ATIV S has a camera button, iPhone and S6 don’t.

      ATIV S has a headphone jack at the top, iPhone and S6 have it at the bottom-left.

      ATIV S has a speaker on the back, iPhone and S6 have it on the bottom-right (with almost identical patterns).

      ATIV S has a plastic home button with a Windows logo, iPhone and S6 have a capacitive fingerprint reader.

      ATIV S has a plastic back, iPhone and S6 had/have a glass back.

      ATIV S has a removable back, iPhone and S6 don’t.

      It’s not that I’m imaging things, it’s that you’re blind to reality.

    • Frederick Edwards

      From the front it looks like an S4, S5, or ATIV S; and ultimately it looks like a Samsung device. You were talking about looks right? In terms of feel, Samsung finally dropped the faux leather/metal treatments and went with the real thing.

      The screen size is 5.1″ like the S5, but the screen resolution is like the Note 4, same RAM as the Note 4, same storage options as Note 4. The logo placement is the same as any other Samsung device. Or I could compare to the iPhone 6, like the S6 has triple the RAM, 200 pixel/inch greater screen resolution, with OIS, double the megapixel count, and better camera aperture in main camera, 4x more megapixel in FFC, larger battery, wireless charging, and better looking back and finish than the iP6.

      Yes there’s similarities, but that’s likely more due to construction material than anything, ie: back speaker is no longer possible. Regardless, there’s more differences than similarities.

    • “You were talking about looks right?”

      Yes, so why did you make 90% of your post about specs instead of looks?

      From the front it has the same sensor/earpiece/camera/logo placement as other Galaxy phones. From almost *every other angle* it looks like an iPhone. Pretty much every angle that shows the sides, which is any angle except exactly face-first or back-first, so really there’s only 2 angles where it *doesn’t* look like an iPhone.

      “back speaker is no longer possible”

      Why? The Nexus 4 did it with a glass back. There’s no technical limitations, just the urge to copy the most popular phone on the market.

    • Frederick Edwards

      You’re stretching. Sides look nothing like an iPhone 6. Back looks nothing like the iPhone 6 either: colored glass, square camera form. Front looks like a Galaxy device. Bottom maybe looks close if you move everything around and change the size of the holes, etc. I don’t think the consumer will be confused.

    • “I don’t think the consumer will be confused.”

      I disagree, because I’ve already asked several customers what they thought of “this new phone (no mention of make/model)”: A couple said it looked nice, a few said it kind of looked like an iPhone, but most of them asked “is that the new iPhone?” without hesitation. The Galaxy looks so much like an iPhone that most customers will think it’s an iPhone.

      We’re back to 2010, except this time if/when Apple sues Samsung there will already be precedent from the previous Apple-Samsung case.

    • Frederick Edwards

      Good example, and if you give those same people an RCA tablet from Walmart, they’ll proudly show off their new iPad.

    • Most tend to know the difference between the real thing and a knock-off. The new Galaxy S6 is just that good of a knock-off. 😉

    • Nadefrenzy

      Unless you’re blind, the side doesn’t look like the iPhone. There’s no mute lock button. There’s no antenna strips. There’s also an indentation that’s carried throughout the side. There’s also slimmer volume buttons.

      It’s pretty unfair if you trademark the entire “rounded” design shape that I feel most of the people seem to be noticing. Let’s hope this isn’t one of those “rounded rectangle shape” patent fiascos.

    • Nadefrenzy

      I see a slight similarity in the front of the Ativ S; the rest of the phone looks very different from the S6.

    • Striker67

      So is that why they increased their minimum app size to 4GB. Every person I know that uses an apple device all say the same thing. Apple should have gone with a 32 GB as the entry model. Many of my Apple friends had to remove apps to install iOS 8.

    • If Apple went with 32 GB as the entry model people would *still* fill it up, neglect to take out stuff they no longer need, and then they’d complain that 32 GB isn’t enough.

      Anecdotes are useless in the face of data. We have anecdotes. Apple has data. Apple, more than us, knows what its customers need. They’ve sold over a billion iOS devices, and they have the diagnostics for almost every single one of them. Whenever they find that 16 GB is no longer a good enough minimum they’ll up it to 32 GB, plain and simple.

      If this is the first time your friends have a 16 GB phone and they’ve already filled it up then now they know for next time that they’ll need more memory. If they’ve had 16 GB before and they upgraded to *another* 16 GB then that’s their own fault. That’s like expecting a set of twins and deciding to buy a 2-seat sports car instead of a family car.

    • Striker67

      Brad …you realize that Apple is a company looking to make money. Don’t get me wrong. I like apple products and I like android products. But the bottom line with any of them is only partly what the customer wants and a whole lot more about how much money they can get from them. If they had come in with the 32 GB it would have saved a lot of grief for some people who may not have been able to get a 64gb version. Personally I went with a note 4 because my local dealer never had any iPhone 6+ with 64 Gb. They weren’t exactly sitting on the shelves because a lot of their clients wanted to go with 64 GB but couldn’t due to supply issues. Apple had underestimated the demand. Therefore in some cases people bought the 16 gb because of an initial lack of availability and wanting the latest.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Source?

    • Source for what?

    • Nadefrenzy

      Where Apple knows how much storage most people use and that is the reason why they’re not starting out with a 32GB model, to prove that it indeed is not a greedy market ploy?

    • Apple doesn’t get into specifics about that with the public. They do build diagnostic tools into the OS and during the initial setup allow you to choose if you also want to share some of those diagnostics with developers, etc. It stands to reason that Apple would also use those diagnostics to look into the habits and needs of its users and adjust its products accordingly.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Stands to reason? Nope; not enough proof.

      That’s assuming that Apple gives more of a hoot about its customers than its profit margins, and see how much of a markup they have, I don’t think that’s the case.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Do you have stats to back up that first part of your statement? I know a lot of iPhone users most of whom are casual users, and they always complain about the 16GB storage limitation.

    • brent

      Every decision Apple makes focuses on maximizing profit, simple as that… They know 16gb is not enough for most people now and that 32 is perfect for most people’s needs…. So what do they do? They skip a 32gb version so they can make EVEN more money when those people are forced to go with the 64gb model which they don’t really need.. come on man I know you’re a massive apple fan boy but at least use some common sense..

    • You’re about a month late to this conversation, and everything you’re saying is either the opposite of what I just explained or nonsense. Troll, much?

    • brent

      not trolling at all, just pointing out something that’s extremely obvious to anyone who isn’t blinded by apple fanboyism

    • Who do you think has more information about how much storage the average iPhone owner uses, you, someone who might see the usage of 1000 iPhones in your entire life, or Apple, the one who has the diagnostics of hundreds of millions of iPhones? Apple knows more about how its customers uses its devices than you do, and just like you and me they make decisions based on what they know. Nobody likes an upset customer, and if Apple saw that a lot of people were maxing out their 8 GB or 16 GB and giving lower satisfaction ratings and negative feedback based on a lack of storage they would increase the minimum amount of storage. That’s what happened when they released the first iPhone in 2007: They noticed that customers were overwhelmingly choosing the 8 GB model over the 4 GB model, so they discontinued the 4 GB model and reduced the price on the 8 GB model. For the iPhone 5/5S they likely noticed that the average 16 GB user was still not maxing out their storage, but 32 and 64 GB users (power users) were regularly maxing our their storage, so for the iPhone 6 they kept 16 GB around for the average user and doubled the memory sizes for power users at the same price as last year, essentially giving twice as much storage to power users for the same price as last year. They know 16 GB *is* enough for most people and that a small set of power users need more so they gave more at the same price thus making *less* money.

      100% of what you said is factually, provably wrong, with no “common sense” involved and no regard for history. Are you sure you’re not the one blinded by Apple hatred?

    • Riley Freeman

      it is a ploy to force them to buy 64 and its smart. They have broke every record again with this new batch of phones. Every person that i talk to and is looking to upgrade has had to go and get the 64gb. 16gb is completely useless but I do think they will get rid of it for the 6s and go 32, 63, 128. Most people jumped on the 6 so they have “forced” the 16gb customers into the 64gb already.

    • espresso

      Look at the picture at the top of the page and let us know what do you see similar to an iphone there?

    • Oh, you’d like me to point out the similarities? I thought you’d never ask:

      – Rounded aluminum edge? iPhone 6
      – Chamfered edge? iPhone 5/5S
      – Metal frame that doubles as the antenna? iPhone 4/4S
      – Glass back? iPhone 4/4S
      – Fingerprint reader that requires a touch instead of a swipe? iPhone 5S
      – Headphone jack on the bottom-left? iPhone 5/5S (Galaxy S series had it on top for the last 5 years. Why the sudden change?)
      – Speaker being an array of small holes? iPhone 5/5S
      – Speaker on the bottom? All iPhones (Note: Was on the back of nearly every Galaxy phone, S-series or not, for the last 5 years. But instead of trying to copy other competitors and include front-facing stereo speakers, like the Nexus 6, M7/M8, Z3, etc, they *specifically* copied the iPhone’s at-the-bottom placement. I haven’t looked up every single Android flagship but I’m willing to bet the Galaxy S6 is the first Android flagship to have a speaker on the bottom.)

    • Joseph

      None similarities (the funny version):
      iPhone 4 metal around the phones outside doubling as antenna copied by Samsung the difference your holding your phone wrong

      rounded aluminum edge is thanks to probably blackberry but who cares they are dead

      Speakers being an array of small holes, I don’t know about you but usually speakers on the phones consist of fairly small holes so Motorola MicroTAC comes to mind………

      Headphone jack on the bottom…..dun dun dun…..Copied by Apple from Samsung the Galaxy Nexus I9250 was the first among many with headphone jacks on the bottom SO GUESS WHO COPIED WHO BIATCHES!!!!!

      As for the glass back Apple got rid of it cause of dammit I dropped my phone and it broke both sides…….

      Fingerprint scanner was done by laptops first mwhahahahaha

      Chamfered edge was stolen by my 1908 piano sitting here in my apartment

    • Nadefrenzy

      My Note 3 lying here on the table would disagree with that bet of yours.

    • You mean it would win the bet? (You don’t disagree with a bet, you win it)

      Not quite. The S series is the flagship series, not the Note series. Nice try, though.

    • Nadefrenzy

      The Note and the S series are Samsung’s flagship phones. What are we going to argue that the S6 and edge are different label tiers too now?

      The fact that Samsung always put in the best efforts in the note line shows that it’s as much a flagship as the S-series.

      Nice try at deflecting, though. I see that semantics are a big part of your argument. Maybe focus more on the content of the argument itself.

    • You only get one flagship. That’s why it’s the flagship. Pick one.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Who made that rule? And sure assuming if we go by your rule, then I’d say the Note series is consistently the better of the two.

      Apple has no flagship either. It’s both the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus collectively even though the 6 plus is essentially the equivalent of the Note to the S-series.

    • “Who made that rule?”

      I’m guessing some kind of naval admiral who had to decide which ship in the fleet was going to carry the flag officer.

      Apple’s flagship is the iPhone 6. The 6 Plus isn’t a flagship.

    • Nadefrenzy

      I guess we’re back to arguing semantics again, but ok.

      The LG G2 had speakers on the bottom and that was a flagship at the time. You never said current.

    • I guess I would have lost that bet.

    • thomas nguyen

      No it looks like a unique device, the s6 though is the main argument between readers, it really does walk the line of design cues vs intentional copying.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Oh and I suppose the shameless copying of Google’s, other OEMs and even cydia/jailbreak users’ software work is all ok right?

    • Okay I thought Samsung fanboys were just Android fanboys.. I was clearly wrong.

      This phone is just everything apple is. I hate it for that. I love android for its freedom. Expandable storage, replaceable battery, etc. Samsung was a brand I trusted in giving me those options. Now they are taking it away?

      No thanks. I’d rather go with HTC.. even if the camera isn’t as good.

    • Frederick Edwards

      With the Note 4 I find I can last 2 days if needed and getting to 50% battery with 20min of charging took away the need for a replacement battery for me. But I agree with you regarding expandable memory; its a shame to lose that.

      Good luck with the M9. HTC was getting flack for its poor camera on the M9, but I read the camera software is getting updated prior to release which should make it a better device for you.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Samsung was one of the few OEMs with the removable battery and exp. storage. Most other OEMs don’t allow that. Even the newer flagships don’t allow expandable batteries. That’s not something unique to the iPhones.

    • David K

      strong argument

  • Marc Ray

    Samsung is on for a big FAIL in my opinion. First, this pricing is ridiculous. Second, as much as I hate Apple, I don’t think people are willing to throw to their money at Samsung as they do with Apple. The fact that they copied Apple design and decided to remove microSD support is why I won’t buy this device. This launch is a big deal for Samsung because of the failure of the S5 and I don’t think they will deliver with those two new devices.

  • Yeria

    I hung on to my Nexus 5 last year because Nexus 6 was too expensive/hard to find, and I was looking forward to upgrade this year. So far, it’s only been a disappointment.

    HTC M9 camera still seems to suck and GS6 seems too expensive for what it brings. I guess I have to wait for LG, Sony and Motorola..

    • thomas nguyen

      think Sony already released theirs, m4 phone, z4 tablet

    • skrug

      M4 Aqua is just a mid range phone. Both M4 Aqua and Z4 Tablet are waterproof with open micro usb ports.

    • Yeria

      I guess I didn’t mention I’m only comparing everyone’s flagship devices, but I felt that was implied.

    • lolhaha

      The camera software on HTC M9 is not finalized yet.. check when it’s finalized. Heard it will be largely improved.

    • Yeria

      I know it isn’t but I doubt it will improve to the point where it starts suddenly taking amazing photos. It’s missing OIS so there’s only so much you can do during post processing.

  • St. Misery

    Wow, they even stole Apple’s $110 price jump for add’l capacities. I don’t see people caring about these phones as much as SS thinks they will.

    On a more serious note, this $1000+ phone situation is getting out of hand. There’s a lot of good stuff in the $150-$250 range to buy outright, are we that rich as a society that we have nothing better to spend our money on than a massively overpriced phone that will be replaced in a year’s time, which we will then also want? Shame.

    • neo905

      It called buying on credit and amortization. Same reason GTA home prices are out of hand. Most people don’t look at the overall cost, just the monthly cost and what I pay upfront.

    • BioFanatic

      Agreed, this is the sad reality for SO MANY people.

  • Jason van de Laar

    The software for me was the biggest disappointment. I watched the whole press event online and they seemed to be really proud of their UX and UI improvements. However, I think they need to just go the vanilla android route so their devices can be lightning fast.

    Having said that, my opinion still stands that the hardware is really impressive and the phone looks great. Gorilla glass 4 on the back will probably be greatly appreciated by many also.

    • JTon

      Agreed. Touchwiz is awful. Just plain awful.

  • Max Fireman

    Samsung CEO: “Hey guys, I think now that we have an iphone-esk Galaxy, we should also compare the prices too. Maybe we can get Samsung to join Apple with the most expensive phones in the market!”

    • jroc

      Boooooooo…get off the stage!

    • Jason van de Laar

      Ah this brings back memories of the 2006 Sony E3 press event: “599 USD, 599 USD, 599 USD”

    • thomas nguyen

      buy now and save! 599…599… 5..9..9!!!!!
      but wait there’s more…..
      how i miss when phones were 599! lol

  • John W

    249$ wowzers thats a tough pill to swallow

  • jroc

    The S6 Edge is pretty cool, I’ll admit that. I think pricing it at $50 more than the iPhone 6 (at 64GB) is a mistake, especially since you’ll end up paying another $30-50 to have it unlocked too.

  • Richard Bonnell

    1. An insignificant amount of people with purchase i outright
    2. There is always an immediate sale on anything Samsung
    3. I bet the big 3 will sell the 32 GB model for ~$250 on a 2 year

    I am disappointed in the storage upgrade inflation. Hopefully this will change. Samsung is one of the worlds largest memory producers. Surely they can undercut Apple with this, who has to contract that stuff out.

    • neo905

      That’s the problem. THEY MAKE ALL THEIR INTERNAL COMPONENTS. Even the SOC at this point. At least with Apple they are outsourcing most of their components. Samsung is even greedier when you look at it that way. They should have done $50 increments on the storage and not gouge at $100 like Apple. What are they buying from themselves?

    • Guest

      What is the true cost for Samsung to switch from 32GB to 64GB to 128GB. I have a 64gb Micro SD card which will be useless now. Sure their internal SSD is much faster and better but all I need it for is to play music and my micro SD was doing a great job.

      I am curious to find out what the manufacturing cost of the S6 and S6 edge is. The S5’s manufacturing cost was higher than Iphone 6 at the time of release. Samsung always had much smaller profit margins than Apple. For Samsung to price these S6 phones so ridiculously high, I am guessing the manufacturing cost would have increased 25% but that wouldn’t be good from a business standpoint. So I think Samsung just got greedy and is increasing their profit margin to get closer to Apple.

      Most people dont know that Samsung products have always been more expensive than Apple if you look at the manufacturing costs. The only difference is that Samsung doesnt ask you to pay too much while Apple does, so Apple seems more expensive.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Samsung’s costs are still higher to manufacturer as the Galaxy phones have always costed more to make. Look at the markups and you’ll realize who is the greedy one here.

    • neo905

      Sure. Apple margins are 39%. The highest in the tech industry. Samsung isn’t anywhere close to that.

  • caanda45

    Remember these are Videotron prices….I bet the big screws will be more….

  • Columbo

    The lack of SD card space, combined with this tiered pricing, makes it pretty much a guarantee that I’ll never buy either of these phones.

  • qwerty

    Don’t like the phone? Too expensive for your taste. Then good freaking riddance!! Don’t buy the got damn thing, not like anyone is going to miss you smh..

    • Dimitri

      Everyone has their own opinions & can post them. Whats up with u? Forgot that we are humans & can post what we feel like is needed to post just like u?

    • qwerty

      Samsung can truly do no right with you people, s5 had the features you guys are complaining about, removable back, SD card, ip67 you guys complain its plastic. They change it this year the make it premium you complain again.. Smh

    • Canucksftw

      I know, it’s funny, apple fanboys :it looks like an iPhone, no sd card, fall.. (neither does the iPhone lol) android camp: it doesn’t have a removable battery and no sd card.. Fail.. Same people that bitched that plastic sucked and that the s5 creaked.. My sides hurt with these comments…oh fanboys… Quality entertainment every time

    • thomas nguyen

      I think opinion from people are worthwhile, as you get to see the differences that each regards as their priority on a device.
      just that I think alot of people complain
      apple side:
      s6 is an apple mimic, from aesthetics to functionality
      android side:
      complain about the loss of what truly was android specific -removeable battery, sd card
      but then you see other that complain for complaining sake.
      What I do like is the move to more premium materials, but to keep the phone from looking like apple’s design, and to boot, the price of the phone no contract is quite absurd, considering you look at sony / htc / lg… I think that is mainly why people complain. yes we see premium materials being utilized over plasting, but they are gouging at the user base.

  • KiwiBri

    too bad about the lack of SD card. Camera could be my only enticement.. but lets see what LG do with the G4.. and Apple’s about to promo the iPhone 6 camera Heavily

  • Collin dubya

    So much butt hurt, you all complain about how samsung doesn’t use “premium materials” then when they do and the cost goes up you complain about the “Premium Pricing”

    What did you expect?? for them to up the build quality and materials and the costs to stay down??

    C’mon. give you head a shake, this is the nicest looking Smartphone thus far.

    • neo905

      HTC has had premium aluminum build quality for 3 years now and their phone is $300 less. Samsung is better looking but not enough for me to drop a grand for it.

    • VLAN

      Not to mention Samsung makes most if not all of the components in house, from memory to the SOC. They should be able to undercut any and all competition while still being “premium”. It was a myth created and cultivated into reality by Steve Jobs and Apple that making the product expensive makes it premium. It was pure marketing. People fell for that and Samsung is trying to follow suit. They are trying to create the illusion that a high end smartphone in today’s day and age is a luxury but also a necessity.

    • lolhaha

      HTC M9 is still better looking than the S6 for me despite its relatively no change from m8

    • Nadefrenzy

      Let me know when HTC comes out with an aluminum phone that’s less than 7mm thick. Heck, in their case they can’t even get it to 8.5mm. Giant aluminum phones aren’t as costly to make as a slimmer one with a relatively large battery and curved glass edges.

    • Columbo

      It does look nice. I’d be happy to pay $750 for the 32GB version and transfer my 64GB SD card into it. But unfortunately they didn’t give me that option and I’m not spending $1100 on a phone.

  • Raphael Del Castillo

    Honestly, I’m not a big fan of these changes. I am opposed to the removable battery and micro SD being removed. I rely heavily on my zerolemon extended battery and SD card. I am hoping that the note 5 will not have these changes.

  • wewewi

    Do they include a Vaseline jar?

  • Andrew English

    $1000 for a phone is too much.

  • Eric Tang

    Rogers online device reservation for the S6 / Edge is now open 🙂

    • Dimitri

      It was open at 9:30am lol. I am #5 for the Black S6 EDGE. Lets see how it goes.

    • BriniaSona

      Where’d you get the cash for these outrageous plans. I’d like to know that. Wind is the only reasonably priced carrier out there. Rogers is insane to think 512 mb’s is a good starting data point for any post 2007 phone.

    • Dimitri

      I have a good plan which i am able to keep my 6GB data, unlimited calling within Canada, unlimited texting and other features for $85 a month. It’s called making a deal with retentions and u got it. Some people can’t but i was able to get one of the good agents that did it for me.

  • Shaun

    Just wait a while, prices will drop. Early adopters always get skewered. Within 6 months it will be $99 down and giftcards included. Im waiting till the fall anyways, want to see how qualcomm performs @14nm

  • Simon M

    Why are people complaning? Galaxy S5 was also priced at 250$ on a 2 years term when it launched last year. Price will eventually go down to ~100$ on 2 years term in the next 6 months or so.

    Personaly, I’ve been disapointed with the S4 and S5, but the S6 looks great. Removable battery and SD card? With 32 Go, cloud storage, streaming, fast and wireless charging, you guys need to realize we are now in 2015. These features are no longer needed.

    • thomas nguyen

      some people dont want cloud storage for the same reason why you don’t keep your personal data on facebook

    • skrug

      Yes, lets use cloud storage and streaming when most plans have low bandwidth.

    • BriniaSona

      If Rogers had high data plans you wouldn’t buy thier home Internet. So they make thier data low and thier prices high. Then force you to buy home Internet.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Almost everyone uses more than the highest unshared data tier of 6GB on their home internet.

    • Nadefrenzy

      Streaming music off of google music eats up your data. I easily use up 4-4.5GB of data only on my google music app. And i don’t exactly have 15-20GB spare on my phone to store the music locally. I’m doing that now with the Note 3 thankfully cuz of the SDcard, but i won’t be able to with these newer devices.

  • BioFanatic

    $100 premium for the Edge is not something I’m willing to pay, but that premium was expected.

    What ISN’T expected is the $110 premium for an extra 32gb of storage (up to 64gb), that’s pathetic. I’ve always hated Apple for these anti-consumer practises, so it’s only fair that I call out Samsung equally. This is why people want SD: these prices are insane and you have no choice. You can add 128gb in SD form for the same price.

    Looks like I’ll be waiting for price to drop significantly before I upgrade and this may be the first time in years that I sway from Samsung. I was fine with plastic, but everyone had to whine and moan, even though 95% of us are just going to slap a case on it anyway. What’s next, proprietary cables for Samsung products that are also completely overpriced? So stupid…

    • Nadefrenzy

      To be fair, the design of the phone was getting a bit dull, but i still felt the direction they took the note 4 and alpha was great. I still wanted my expandable storage.

  • rick

    prices are ridiculous. The “spec wars” are almost over though. Apple so late to the game with a larger screen drove sales on $1000+ devices. Personally I don’t think people will pay a premium for less obvious specs. Some will for sure, but this just makes last years flagship specs look more attractive. And who cares about hardware specs if your OS is outdated in 12 months and you’re uncertain whether you’ll get the new one or more importantly get it in a reasonable time.

  • Jens MC Drahtbuerste

    Really good phone but with those prices I don’t think they will sell a lot of phones. Reason people bought the S3 like crazy was because of the price. 99$ on a 50$ plan now is 250$ on a 85$ plan. People already looking for the better deals and that is not one of them.

    • John W

      I agree, its tough to justify spending $250 just to be locked into a contract for 2 years. I usually find spending an extra 50-100 is my maximum. Looks like i may grab a flagship that came out in 2014 when its time to upgrade.

  • Isaac Gacura

    not that I’m being forgiving of Samsung, but there are a few things to keep in mind. It’s unfair to compare the prices to that of smaller Chinese or Taiwanese companies, as those companies usually go the safe route and use commonly available parts such DDR2 RAM, existing (often older) Sony Image sensors and other industry standard parts and components.

    People are always complaining about a premium feel and innovation in technology, but that all comes at a cost. Let’s not be like children with our reasoning now.. And on top of that, the high price of the Edge series may be due to the high failure rate in QC of the panels.

  • Noah

    128GB: 919$-1069$

    It’s the same price as my gaming computer haha.

    Honestly, I think Apple and Samsung put out these prices because their phones are not just phones anymore. Apple and Samsung are blurring the lines between a “phone” and fine jewelry. Smartphones are so important now days; we have budget phones, business phones, top of the line phones, why not have luxury phones?

  • Moue

    110$ for double the storage? HAHHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAH

  • Rooty IV

    Calling samsung gets you a very interesting answer. No samsung warranty if you buy it from wind.

  • Leif Shantz

    Or get the LG G3 its $0 on a 2 year plan its fast enough for me, you should get this beauty instead of cheap aluminum useless curved screen samesung phone i love Lg’s skin its butter smooth compared to lagwiz on samesung and its cheaper than the GS6 and iphone 6

    • Nadefrenzy

      G3 is a turd in comparison to most newer phones.

  • Thomas Gregan

    Wow. Samsung is getting cocky… Lets hope they don’t continue the same business model for the Note 5 because it will end up being 1200 bucks….

  • Anon-e-mouse

    Galaxy S Infinity: Metal and glass construction with removable back, removable battery, sd card slot, and waterproof.

  • David K

    Why is it that Samsung needs 3gb ram and around 3.0 Ghz to run their OS and after a few months it starts lagging. Where as iPhone runs on 1gb ram and a 1.4 Ghz processor…

    • The-Sailor-Man

      Because of the SD card getting full and heavy,
      No more lag here. Even Samsung is the only Android OEM that fixed the latency after the Lollipop

  • Jen H

    Does anyone know if this will be an “international model” like the S5? I have a SIM from Wind, but those prices aren’t exactly appealing.

  • Garrett Cooper

    The edge is nice but I’m not paying $849 thanks.

  • JD

    Get ready for another year of non-profit Samsung.

  • expat

    I am a Samsung fan myself, but still cannot justify changing my 3 year old Note 1, with a 64Gb card, removable battery, for a 1000 dollars phone, where I cannot change the battery. My phone has locked up on numerous occasions, and the battery removal was an easy reset. I have already replaced the battery, as they are known to die after 2 years. I also do not mind the vinyl back, as long as it can be removed to replace the sim, the battery, or the microSD.

  • Davey Everydude

    Sorry Samsung, as nice as these devices look, I think Sony made it pretty clear that people can’t/don’t want to pay that kind of price. Even if the product itself is a premium device.

  • Corey N

    128gb + 64gb SD card = overkill.

  • Still has ugly icons on the bottom row.

  • AppleBerrySandwich

    Crazy prices. These phones should have SD slots. The margin on extra memory is about 90%.

  • Shūji Kiritani

    Why is the videotron outright price so low?

  • Jerry

    That’s a big spread on the memory differences. At a$110 dollars per memory jump, I think Samsung would have been better to price them in $50 or $60 dollar increments and you would have a lot more people opting for the higher storage.

  • Samuel G. Croteau

    thought I could be interested, not anymore.

  • The Dude

    …wow!

  • The-Sailor-Man

    Do not forget that it’s NOT Samsung that put those prices.

    • Dimitri

      Samsung does play a roll but it’s mostly the carriers that have the final say on the contract prices.

  • Nav

    Where’s Rogers?

  • Alessandro

    I need a Galaxy6 that works in Brazil, with a brazilian chip… How much one to use in Brazil?

  • Stephen Lococo

    Bought 6s edge for 475 privately. Only a few months old.