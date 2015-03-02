Canadian pricing for the Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge

The Samsung Galaxy S6 and Galaxy S6 Edge were officially announced yesterday. These are two new smartphones from Samsung and promise to bring a premium design to its flagship smartphones. While we know that Rogers, Bell, Fido, TELUS, Koodo, SaskTel and Videotron have all confirmed its upcoming release on April 10th, what was missing was the price.
This morning pre-orders started and we can confirm the following price points:
Videotron:
Samsung Galaxy S6:
32GB: $249.95 with reduced price on monthly $84.95 plan
32GB: $349.95 with reduced price on monthly $74.95 plan
32GB: $699.95 Retail price
64GB: $359.95 with reduced price on monthly $84.95 plan
64GB: $459.95 with reduced price on monthly $74.95 plan
64GB: $809.95 Retail price
128GB: $469.95 with reduced price on monthly $84.95 plan
128GB: $569.95 with reduced price on monthly $74.95 plan
128GB: $919.95 Retail price
Videotron:
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge:
32GB: $349.95 with reduced price on monthly $84.95 plan
32GB: $449.95 with reduced price on monthly $74.95 plan
32GB: $809.95 Retail price
64GB: $459.95 with reduced price on monthly $84.95 plan
64GB: $559.95 with reduced price on monthly $74.95 plan
64GB: $919.95 Retail price
128GB: $569.95 with reduced price on monthly $84.95 plan
128GB: $669.95 with reduced price on monthly $74.95 plan
128GB: $1019.95 Retail price
WIND Mobile:
Samsung Galaxy S6:
Pre-order with a $99 deposit
32GB: $749 outright
64GB: $859 outright
128GB: $969 outright
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge:
Pre-order with a $99 deposit
32GB: $849 outright
64GB: $959 outright
128GB: $1069 outright
Samsung Galaxy S6:
– Starting at $249.99 on 2-year voice & data contract
Samsung Galaxy S6 edge:
– Starting at $349.99 on 2-year voice & data contract
TELUS:
Samsung Galaxy S6:
32GB: $250 on a 2-year term
32GB: $750 no-term
64GB: $360 on a 2-year term
64GB: $860 no-term
128GB: $470 on a 2-year term
128GB: $960 no-term
Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge:
32GB: $360 on a 2-year term
32GB: $850 no-term
64GB: $460 on a 2-year term
64GB: $960 no-term
128GB: $570 on a 2-year term
128GB: $1,070 no-term
Bell Samsung Galaxy S6:
32GB: $249.95 on a 2-year term
32GB: $729.95 no-term
64GB: $359.95 on a 2-year term
64GB: $839.95 no-term
128GB: $469.95 on a 2-year term
128GB: $959.95 no-term
Bell Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge:
32GB: $349.95 on a 2-year term
32GB: $829.95 no-term
64GB: $459.95 on a 2-year term
64GB: $939.95 no-term
128GB: $569.95 on a 2-year term
128GB: $1,049.95 no-term
Virgin Mobile Samsung Galaxy S6:
32GB: $249.99 on a 2-year term
Virgin Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge:
32GB: $349.99 on a 2-year term
Read More: Samsung takes the curved screen mainstream with new Galaxy S6 models
Comments
Pingback: How Much Is The Samsung Galaxy S5 | Keep Yours()