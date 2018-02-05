Many Freedom Mobile wireless customers are reporting that their wireless service is going in and out.
The reports peaked to over 700 early Monday morning, with customers from Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta — Freedom’s major markets — posting on canadianoutages.com. Most of the customers noted that they could receive texts but could not respond or make phone calls.
One customer stated that calls to their cellphone went straight to voicemail, and making calls out gave them a ‘server error’ message when on Wi-Fi or an automated voice telling them to call 611.
@freedomsupport @FreedomMobile Just adding my voice to the record of customers frustrated by the current service outage, and lack of public acknowledgement. An apology is imperative; some compensation would show integrity. #FreedomMobile
— Jeremy Wiebe (@jeremyw) February 5, 2018
The issue seemed to be resolved for most customers around 9:30am, but many subsequently stated the service went back down a half hour later.
There was also a large outage spike around 1:00am in the evening.
One customer who spoke to MobileSyrup reported that calling the toll-free number during the morning outage “just immediately went to busy signal.”
The outages come shortly after parent company Shaw’s massive buyout offer to 6,500 Shaw and Freedom employees. The carrier currently stands at 1,147,173 subscribers, according to its last earning report figures.
Freedom Mobile responded to MobileSyrup‘s request for comment, apologizing for the outages.
“We sincerely apologize to Freedom Mobile customers who experienced outages in their services early this morning,” said Chethan Lakshman, vice president of external affairs at Freedom Mobile, in an email to MobileSyrup. “While the outage has largely been resolved, some customers may still be experiencing interruptions when making calls. Our teams are investigating the causes of this outage and working as quickly as possible to fully restore services to normal capacity.”
The outage has now been resolved and services should be fully restored. Thank you for your patience and we apologize for any inconvenience.
If you have any further questions feel free to send us a DM.
— Freedom Mobile Care (@freedomsupport) February 5, 2018
Update 05/02/2018 (1:00pm ET): Story updated with comment from Freedom Mobile.
Update 05/02/2018 (3:30pm ET): Story updated with comment from Freedom Mobile about network being fully restored.
