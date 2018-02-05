News
PREVIOUS|

Freedom Mobile customers experience intermittent outages [Update]

Feb 5, 2018

10:29 AM EST

25 comments

freedom mobile store - freedom lte plan

Many Freedom Mobile wireless customers are reporting that their wireless service is going in and out.

The reports peaked to over 700 early Monday morning, with customers from Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta — Freedom’s major markets — posting on canadianoutages.com. Most of the customers noted that they could receive texts but could not respond or make phone calls.

One customer stated that calls to their cellphone went straight to voicemail, and making calls out gave them a ‘server error’ message when on Wi-Fi or an automated voice telling them to call 611.

The issue seemed to be resolved for most customers around 9:30am, but many subsequently stated the service went back down a half hour later.

There was also a large outage spike around 1:00am in the evening.

One customer who spoke to MobileSyrup reported that calling the toll-free number during the morning outage “just immediately went to busy signal.”

The outages come shortly after parent company Shaw’s massive buyout offer to 6,500 Shaw and Freedom employees. The carrier currently stands at 1,147,173 subscribers, according to its last earning report figures.

Freedom Mobile responded to MobileSyrup‘s request for comment, apologizing for the outages.

“We sincerely apologize to Freedom Mobile customers who experienced outages in their services early this morning,” said Chethan Lakshman, vice president of external affairs at Freedom Mobile, in an email to MobileSyrup. “While the outage has largely been resolved, some customers may still be experiencing interruptions when making calls. Our teams are investigating the causes of this outage and working as quickly as possible to fully restore services to normal capacity.”

Update 05/02/2018 (1:00pm ET): Story updated with comment from Freedom Mobile.

Update 05/02/2018 (3:30pm ET): Story updated with comment from Freedom Mobile about network being fully restored.

Related Articles

News

Feb 5, 2018

9:02 PM EST

Shaw answers staff questions about massive buyout offer in company memo

News

Jan 26, 2018

12:36 PM EST

Shaw joins 5G Americas board of governors as sole Canadian representative

Business

Jan 30, 2018

1:52 PM EST

Shaw to offer buyouts to 6,500 Shaw, Freedom Mobile employees

Features

Jan 31, 2018

3:26 PM EST

Shaw employees say atmosphere is grim following massive buyout offer

Comments

  • LifeWulf

    Yep, I was experiencing service outage just before 1 AM. Couldn’t make a call, it just immediately ended, and I didn’t receive any calls either. Family had to try and reach me through Facebook Messenger calling, which was difficult because I disable vibration and sound for all instant messaging platforms…

  • Grumpel

    Freedom to not connect to a reliable cell network.

    • GABRIELLA Battaglia

      Thanks to the big 3

  • The Vinyl Dude

    In the last few months since I returned to Canada, I’ve had far more issues with my Telus line than I have with Freedom including 3 days without service a couple of weeks ago. Freedom in comparison has been surprisingly stable.

    • DigitalMann

      That doesn’t say much about Telus!

    • The Vinyl Dude

      It doesn’t say much about the Canadian networks as a whole, I’m afraid. My plan in Europe cost the equivalent of $38 (inc local taxes) and I got 50GB(LTE), 5,000 texts, unlimited voice and free roaming anywhere in Europe including the UK and Ireland. Plus, the network was reliable, fast and customer service was something we can only dream of over here.

  • Victoria Amira

    I could receive texts but couldn’t send any. I was so frustrated and didn’t know what was going on. I remember when this happened with BlackBerry and it has since turned into a class action suit. Freedom needs to get out in front of this and offer compensation.

  • Albin

    Didn’t know about the outage site, thanks for the URL.

  • Glen Morrisey

    I was out this morning as well trying to make doctor’s appointment and text my daughter could not do either very inconvenient this is my main line for communication.

    • GABRIELLA Battaglia

      Now my phone has another problem, it’s like on mute ,I have to put my Bluetooth on

  • Glen Morrisey

    Forgot to say message said call 611 for assistance and 611 did not work either.

    • GABRIELLA Battaglia

      Same here

  • disqus_f9BCzKTZb3

    you get what you pay for … long story short..

    • Marshall Davidson

      Exactly. This is a discount network in more ways than one. People think you can pay $40/ or $60 month and get Cadillac service. What good is 10GB of data when the network is this unreliable.

    • Jacintho Leite Aquino Rego

      good benefit-cost ratio (BCR) 

      cheap and awful

  • Anthony Benel

    Rogers in its infancy +10 years ago was not very reliable either.

  • DigitalMann

    The Freedom (nee Wind) network is 8 years old know you’d think that they would have this sort of thing sorted out by now. Aside from this, I can’t even get them to forward a call to another Canadian number without issue. This sort of thing reflects poorly on Shaw!

  • Ian Chisholm

    Other providers go down as well, so I’m not sure what all the smug discount provider comments are referring to, but my issue is how slow FM was at responding to this. Their social media/PR people need to be plugged in better with their engineers.

  • Jacintho Leite Aquino Rego

    we want oreo!!!

  • Jacintho Leite Aquino Rego

    the outages and performance degradation began over a week ago.

  • Drew Bird

    For me the discount carrier argument doesn’t hold water. The service should still be there. They should be cheaper, they have to maintain a much smaller network geographically than the big 3. Much more in line with the sort of geography of many European networks and Freedoms pricing would be high compared to those. I accept the very high pricing of Canadian cellular due to the footprint of coverage needed, Freedom isn’t offering that. The larger carriers have also improved their offerings. With the might of Shaw behind them surely they could do better. The biggest failure with this outage was Freedom’s failure to communicate with their customers .

    • Anaron

      Why should the service still be there? It’s a service outage. It’s happened before and it’ll happen again. No company is immune to it. Rogers, Bell and Telus had services outages before and a couple of them have lasted for more than 24 hours.

    • Drew Bird

      You’re right, I’m sure other carriers have experienced outages. That said in 23 years of having cell service I have never been a customer of a carrier with such a widespread failure. Perhaps we can agree that the real failing here was communication. Their first acknowledgment came about 12 hours after the outage began with no notice on their website at all. All customer service lines were down. In the AM they were advising customers through Facebook messenger to call 611 or their 877 number, neither of which were working. Information came from third party outage sites and mobile news sites like this one.

    • tony fratelo

      Rogers service was out for about 8 hours back in Sept. 2013.

  • Julia Hamnett

    This has been going on since last Nov, I have 2 lines on my plan and we both have been having really bad reception and in the middle of our having conversations we would be cut off, 3 months have gone by and we are still having really bad reception we should be compensated, it’s getting old and we are thinking about taking our business some where else. I HOPE THAT FREEDOM MOBILE WILL MAKE THINGS RIGHT

    • tony fratelo

      Where do you live? Is it inside the F.M. “Home” zone ? Did you even bother to look at their coverage map? If you don’t live inside the “Home” zone avoid Freedom/ Wind Mobile like you would the plague .