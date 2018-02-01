Android Oreo is now officially available on the OnePlus 5T

The wait for Android Oreo is finally over for OnePlus 5T owners.
On Wednesday afternoon, OnePlus announced the official release of OxygenOS 5.0.2 for the OnePlus 5T.
The latest version of the company’s Android fork updates the OnePlus 5T to Oreo 8.0. All the usual Oreo features are there in OxygenOS 5.0.2, including picture-in-picture mode and autofill support.
Additionally, the quick settings menu features a new design, and OnePlus has packaged in a host of unspecified general bug fixes and improvements.
As with all the company’s other software rollouts, OxygenOS 5.0.2 is making its way to OnePlus 5T owners incrementally, so you may not have the option to update immediately, even if you prompt your phone to do so manually. As always, a bit of patience goes a long way.
Source: OnePlus
