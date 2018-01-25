News
Best Buy to sell the SNES Classic in select Canadian stores on Jan. 26

Best Buy Canada has announced that it will be restocking the SNES Classic Edition in stores across the province this week.

On Friday, January 26th, the Centreville, Quebec, Edmonton South, Alberta and St. James, Manitoba locations will each be receiving a minimum of 100 units, according to a tweet from Best Buy. No rainchecks will be offered.

It’s worth noting that Best Buy Canada locations don’t typically carry the SNES Classic, with stock instead being occasionally replenished on Best Buy.ca.

All three locations will open at 10am local time, so be sure to line up in advance if you’re interested, as the SNES Classic tends to sell out very quickly whenever they’re restocked.

Retailing for $99.99 CAD, the SNES Classic is a miniaturized version of the ’90s Super Nintendo Entertainment System. While the SNES Classic doesn’t support physical media or digital downloads, it does come pre-installed with 21 retro games, including Final Fantasy III (also known as Final Fantasy VI), Super Mario WorldThe Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and the never-before-released Star Fox 2. 

For more on the SNES Classic, check out MobileSyrup‘s review of the console.

Source: Best Buy Canada

