Poll: Did you manage to get the $60/10GB plan?

Over the past few days, Canadian wireless consumers in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia were surprised by an unusual occurrence: an appealing smartphone promo plan.
The BYOD $60/10GB plan was offered by Rogers, Bell, Telus, Fido, Koodo and Virgin Mobile until Tuesday, December 19th. Meanwhile, Freedom Mobile, the likely instigator of the deals, fought back with a $50/10GB plan.
The promo plans — which, in Rogers’ case, was an $85 reduction in comparison to regular rates — caused quite a commotion. Call centre lines faltered, stores were overwhelmed and some consumers weren’t ultimately able to grab the data-rich plan.
Were you one of the lucky ones who secured the deal? Let us know in our poll below.
Comments