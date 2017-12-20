News
Poll: Did you manage to get the $60/10GB plan?

Dec 20, 2017

8:55 PM EST

16 comments

save data on android

Over the past few days, Canadian wireless consumers in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia were surprised by an unusual occurrence: an appealing smartphone promo plan.

The BYOD $60/10GB plan was offered by Rogers, Bell, Telus, Fido, Koodo and Virgin Mobile until Tuesday, December 19th. Meanwhile, Freedom Mobile, the likely instigator of the deals, fought back with a $50/10GB plan.

The promo plans — which, in Rogers’ case, was an $85 reduction in comparison to regular rates — caused quite a commotion. Call centre lines faltered, stores were overwhelmed and some consumers weren’t ultimately able to grab the data-rich plan.

Were you one of the lucky ones who secured the deal? Let us know in our poll below.

Comments

  • ashven

    Satisfied with my $120/90 days 12 gb plan with PM.

    • The_Nexus

      Yep… same…

    • slavitch

      Yeah I’m paying $35 on one line and $38 on the remaining three. Still a chunk of change but it sure beats the near $300 a month I was paying Bell before.

  • Anaron

    I snagged a Telus plan at a local Best Buy on Saturday. Even then, I had to wait an hour before someone helped me. I ditched my 4GB $37/month plan with Public Mobile. It was nice but 4GB just wasn’t enough for me anymore and I wanted VoLTE as well as WiFi calling.

  • slavitch

    $38/mo for 4G a month plus unlimited provincial text and talk from Public Mobile is hard to beat. That $22 a moth (actually $25 a month with HST) can go elsewhere.

    • Techguru86

      PM is garbage, who wants prepaid only nowadays and have no customer support ?

    • slavitch

      People who don’t want to waste money. Nobody offers technical support.

    • slavitch

      But hey, fools like you is why I get a nice dividend on my Bell and Telus stock. Spend spend, mofos!

    • Balls

      Public mobile is pretty damned great. I went with the 60/10 deal but still impressed with my wife’s reception and coverage.

  • Cam Hammel

    Despite calling every possible phone line on their website, waiting in the queue for live chat for hours on end, messaging them on Twitter/Facebook, and calling stores, couldn’t get the deal on Telus. Twitter representative finally responds today and tells me that unfortunately (due to their late response) “the plan has expired.” Truly the most pathetic customer service I’ve ever seen by far, they just stated that there’s nothing they could do.

  • Aceclutch

    Satisfied with my fido $45 4gb

  • Techguru86

    Happy with my Freedom plan for 59 with 8gba and unlimited can us roaming included, glad to see Freedom is finally hurting the big 3

  • GAMac

    I was able to snag it, best plan I’ve seen in a while.

  • truthlesshunter

    I have the 5gb/$48 Koodo plan.. I would have liked to get the extra 5gb though.

    But you need another option for people who couldn’t get it because they live in provinces that get shafted the most with phone plans (Atlantic provinces)

  • slavitch

    Guys, infrastructure-wise data backhaul is basically free, voice is basically free, text is basically free. What you’re paying for is the infrastructure, debt service fees, opex costs and rather thick profit. They’re conditioning customers to still pay $60 a month for a plan on increasingly congested infrastructure by using more data as a hook, and people are buying it hook line and sinker. What you’re not seeing is plans for $20, $30 or $40 a month, and you won’t outside of specials from marginal vendors, because that’s not how they’ve structured their business models.

    • oceansaber

      Unless you’re paying $20/month with comparable features, please share, or don’t post nonsense.

    • slavitch

      You’re missing the point entirely. And I’m paying $35, so sod off.