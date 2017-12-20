Here are Staples’ Boxing Day tech deals

Staples has revealed its Boxing Day flyer, offering deals on laptops, tablets, speakers, unlocked phones and more.
The deals will begin online on December 24th, while stores will open at 8am on December 26th.
Here are some of Staples’ Boxing Day promotions sorted by type of product:
Mobile
- Samsung Galaxy A5 Unlocked smartphone — $400 (save $70)
- Samsung Galaxy S6 Unlocked smartphone — $399 (save $100)
- Sky 5.0 Pro II Unlocked smartphone — $99.76 (save $30)
- Asus ZenFone 3 Unlocked smartphone (white, lower-end model) — $189.99 (save $10)
- Asus ZenFone 3 Unlocked smartphone (black, higher-end model) — $429.00 (save $50)
- Asus ZenFone 4 Max Unlocked smartphone — $279 (save $20)
- Motorola Moto E4 5″ Unlocked smartphone — $199.95 (save $50)
- Miscellaneous Otterbox phone cases — up to 25 percent off
- Staples 4400mAh power bank–$10.66 (save 33 percent)
Computers/Tablets
- Asus 15.6″ Laptop, with AMD A9 Processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB HD — $449.99 (Save $100)
- HP Pavilion Laptop featuring AMD Quad Core A12-9720P Processor with 15.6″ touch screen display — $579.99 (save $170)
- Microsoft Surface Pro featuring Intel Core i5 Processor with 12.3″ PixelSense display — $999 (save $200)
- iPad 9.7″ 32GB (Space Grey/Gold) — $419 (save $30)
- iPad 9.7″ 128GB (Space Grey/Gold) –$529.99 (save $50)
- Save up to $250 on Mac products (it’s worth noting that the specific sale prices aren’t yet listed in the flyer or the Staples’ Mac Boxing Week product page)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A — $119.96 (save $80)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab E — $179.92 (save $150)
- Kaspersky Internet Security 2017 (3 Users, 1 Year) — $29.86 (save $50)
Wearables
- Fitbit Charge 2 — $169.00 (save $30.95)
- Fitbit Alta — $169.00 (save $30.95)
- Fitbit Blaze — $199.00 (save $50.95)
Storage
- Seagate 2TB Backup Plus Slim Portable Drive — $79.92 (save $30)
- Seagate 4TB Expansion Portable Drive — $119.92 (save $50)
- Staples 16GB USB 2.0 Flash Drive (set of three) — $16 (save $9)
- Samsung 850 EVO 2.5″ SATA3 Internal Solid State Drive — $109.99 (save $40)
- Kingston Class 10 16GB MicroSD Cards with SD Adapter — $8 (save $5.92)
Audio
- JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker — $139.99 (save $80)
- JBL Clip 2 Bluetooth speaker — $44.99 (save $35)
- Beats Solo 3 wireless on-ear headphones — $249.33 (save $80)
Staples’ full list of Boxing Day deals can be viewed here.
Image credit: Flickr — Mike Mozart
Source: Canada Newswire
