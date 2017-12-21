News
PREVIOUS

Unlocked BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition now $649.99 CAD

Dec 21, 2017

12:01 AM EST

0 comments

BlackBerry Keyone Black Edition

If you missed out on the TCL-built BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition 24-hour ‘Flash Sale’ in November, then perhaps you want to take advantage of its lowest price to-date.

Originally priced at $799.99 unlocked, then slashed to $699, the Black Edition is now $50 CAD cheaper until December 24th at 11:59pm EST.

The KEYone Black Edition features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 2TB. Other specs include a 4.5-inch Gorilla Glass 4 touch display, runs Android 7.1 (will be upgraded to Oreo early 2018), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with an Adreno 506 GPU.

If this deal is of interest to you, then you can score the KEYone at Amazon Canada, Best Buy, Staples, and Walmart.

Source: TCL

Related Articles

News

Nov 8, 2017

11:31 AM EST

Unlocked BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition now $699 [24-hour Flash Sale]

Business

Dec 20, 2017

12:08 PM EST

BlackBerry reports net income loss of $275 million for Q3 2018

News

Dec 19, 2017

8:06 PM EST

BlackBerry CEO John Chen says the company is ‘in the innovation business’

News

Nov 26, 2017

8:55 AM EST

Unlocked BlackBerry KEYone now $593 from Amazon Canada [Update]

Comments