Unlocked BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition now $649.99 CAD

If you missed out on the TCL-built BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition 24-hour ‘Flash Sale’ in November, then perhaps you want to take advantage of its lowest price to-date.
Originally priced at $799.99 unlocked, then slashed to $699, the Black Edition is now $50 CAD cheaper until December 24th at 11:59pm EST.
The KEYone Black Edition features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 2TB. Other specs include a 4.5-inch Gorilla Glass 4 touch display, runs Android 7.1 (will be upgraded to Oreo early 2018), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with an Adreno 506 GPU.
If this deal is of interest to you, then you can score the KEYone at Amazon Canada, Best Buy, Staples, and Walmart.
Source: TCL
