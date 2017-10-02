Belkin’s updated Rockstar is a dual-output dongle with a Lightning connector and headphone jack

Apple now sells a dual-output dongle that lets you listen to audio through a 3.5mm headphone jack while simultaneously charging your iPhone.
The Belkin 3.5mm ‘Audio + Charge Rockstar’ costs $39.95 CAD, and is for those people who still want to listen to music through their headphones while their iPhone charges. Or for those people who want to charge their iPhones in their car while plugging in an auxiliary cable. Or really for anyone who wants more than one input on their iPhone.
This latest Rockstar device is a sequel to Belkin’s original Rockstar, which came with two Lightning ports.
Via: The Verge
