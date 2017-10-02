Toronto-based entertainment distribution company Entertainment One is partnering with another major Toronto-based entertainment company, Wattpad, to source projects from the latter’s vast repository of story uploads.
Wattpad is an online platform for original stories, featuring more than 400 million uploads from authors across the world.
As part of the partnership, Wattpad will curate ‘standout IP’ that will be developed into TV, feature film and virtual reality projects and distributed worldwide by eOne.
“Wattpad stories are adored around the world, and our passionate users spend billions of minutes each month reading on, and engaging with, our platform,” said Aron Levitz, head of Wattpad Studios in a press statement.
“We’re thrilled to partner with eOne to uncover new voices and insights from our global community and bring Wattpad stories to screens all over the planet.”
Wattpad also notes in the release that it has over 60 million monthly users and over 2.5 million monthly writers. Meanwhile, eOne Television’s current lineup of original and acquired content currently features 42 series which most notably includes The Walking Dead.
Comments
Pingback: Entretenimiento Uno a la fuente de la TELEVISIÓN, películas y proyectos VR de Wattpad historias de nueva alianza – High Tech Newz()
Pingback: Entertainment One to source TV, movie and VR projects from Wattpad stories in new partnership | Daily Update()