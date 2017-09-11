Game of Thrones Season 7 had a record-breaking average weekly audience of 1.7 million in Canada

Canadians have broken down The Wall. The seventh season of Game of Thrones has set the record for the most-watched season of a series in Canadian Specialty and Pay history thanks to 1.7 million weekly viewers. This marks a 13 percent increase from Season 6 of the hit fantasy series.
In Canada, Bell has an exclusive deal with HBO Canada to stream Game of Thrones, which is available on the telecommunication giant’s TMN GO service.
This is also the sixth consecutive broadcast year that Game of Thrones is the number one Canadian Entertainment Specialty and Pay, as well as the number one program of the summer on all Canadian television with the Aged 25-54 demographic. The season 7’s July 16th premiere also had an HBO Canada record of over 1.8 million viewers.
The record-breaking viewership comes in spite of a number of hurdles that HBO has undergone during the course of the seventh season of the series. Scripts and unaired episodes were leaked periodically from both Game of Thrones and other HBO shows, leading to the season being pirated more than one billion times around the world.
Source: Bell
