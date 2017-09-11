Essential Phone camera update promises better low-light performance, faster capture time

When I reviewed the Essential Phone, I spent a significant amount of time talking about the phone’s camera. In short, the experience was not good. The camera was slow to start, and slower still to take a photo.
However, Essential promised to address any camera issues with frequent software updates, and so far the company has lived up to its promise.
In a tweet sent out on Friday, the company says it’s updated the Essential Phone camera app to reduce shutter lag, as well as improve low light performance and overall stability.
Update the Camera app via Google Play for stability fixes, reduced shot time & improved low-light performance. ???? pic.twitter.com/ukaJhNr3e9
— Essential (@essential) September 9, 2017
I haven’t had a chance to check out the updated app just yet, but if Play Store reviews are any indication, Essential has, in fact, managed to improve some of the experience. A variety of factors, like overall speed, still need work, but it seems the company is moving in the right direction.
The Essential Phone went on sale in Canada on Friday.
Source: Essential
