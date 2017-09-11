News
BlackBerry exec confirms Priv will not receive Android Nougat update

Sep 11, 2017

8:03 AM EDT

BlackBerry Priv

Looks like it’s the end of the line for software updates for Priv owners.

Alex Thurber, BlackBerry’s General manager of Mobility Solutions, confirmed on UTB Blogs’ #100 podcast that the one-time flagship Android will not receive an update to Android Nougat, nor the latest version Android 8.0 Oreo.

The Priv was BlackBerry’s first Android device and officially launched in 2015 with OS 5.1.1 Lollipop, then was later updated to Android 6.0 Marshmallow. However, Thurber noted the main reason for shelving further updates was simply to do resources and assembling a team to follow through on the finer details to bring Nougat to the Priv was ‘impossible.’

On a lighter note, Thurber re-confirmed that the TCL-made KEYone is on a path to receive Oreo, but there is not yet a date for this.

Source: UTB
Via: CrackBerry

Comments

  • Syaz

    Scumbags. That’s a really crappy move.

    • It’s Me

      It’s unfortunate for sure, but not sure I’d call them scumbags over it.

    • hoo dat

      Not half as scumbaggery as LG was with their updates a few years ago, and the Priv will still receive security updates faster and more reliably than pretty much every other Marshmallow Android device out there.

    • Marshall Davidson

      lmao! Nice try to deflect from another let down from this company. It is what it is and don’t be surprised the updates dry up as well. Updating an old OS just doesn’t cut for a two year old device when Apple provides major updates to devices at least 4-5 years old. Ridiculous.

    • hoo dat

      Yep. deflection; that’s exactly what I was doing. Sure. *Hugs*

    • Marshall Davidson

      Then what is it if not? When a company promises to update a device like Blackberry did from day one then people expect them to follow through and its not inconsequential for a mere two year old device. If you think some minor ‘security updates’ is going to cut it here then you are clearly delusional.
      And what about DTEK50 and DTEK60 owners? Sounds like they may be left twisting in the wind as well and all this says is that the company is too lazy to do its job, even more hilarious since they are so SOFTWARE FOCUSED now. lol!
      The company has never cared about customers or their needs really and that’s why its in the mess it finds itself today.

    • hoo dat

      *YAWN* (See, that’s deflection. Stating an equivalence isn’t, and for the record, I don’t give a toss one way or the other).

    • Marshall Davidson

      YAWN back at you…If you can’t present a reasonable argument then best not post here at all.

    • hoo dat

      Um, sure.

  • Marshall Davidson

    LMAO! Yup. Told you so and not in the least surprised. This company basically has lied to customers from day one promising updates and really what good is patching up Marshmallow from a security standpoint when Nougat and now Oreo are on the market with improved security and stability? It flies in the face of common sense for a mere two year old device that is effectively now a paperweight. Then again this company has never given a damn about its customers and yet brain dead loyalists follow it around like some lost puppy dog.