Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 and Sony Xperia XZ1 now support Netflix HDR playback

Sep 5, 2017

9:24 AM EDT

1 comments

The Note 8 is currently one of five devices that supports HDR playback via Netflix

Ahead of the Galaxy Note 8‘s Canadian launch, Netflix has updated its popular video streaming app to support HDR playback on three additional devices: the aforementioned Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the upcoming LG V30 and the recently unveiled Sony Xperia XZ1.

With the addition of these three devices, Netflix HDR playback is available on five smartphones. At launch, only the LG G6 had the necessary HDR 10 and Dolby Vision compatibility to support the feature. In early August, the Xperia XZ Premium became the second device to support the feature.

To take advantage of Netflix HDR, subscribers need the latest firmware for their compatible device, as well as the company’s four screens $13.99 per month subscription and a decent internet connection.

HDR, short for high dynamic range, is a relatively new display technology — at least when it comes to consumer-facing TV and smartphone displays — that allows a digital screen to display a greater range of tones between absolute black and absolute white. While 4K has gotten a lot of marketing hype, HDR is widely considered the more transformative image quality upgrade.

Source: Netflix

  • Dimitri

    What’s the difference between the S8+ and Note 8 screens other then a bit bigger. If the Note 8 can support it, the S8+ can as well and even the S8.