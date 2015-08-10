Reviews
Moto G (3rd gen) review

Aug 10, 2015

10:59 AM EDT

89 comments

Look to your left. Then to your right. If you’re in a public space, you’re 80% likely to be looking at someone with a smartphone in his or her pocket. Statistically, nearly half of them are iPhone users; almost all of the rest will be Android users.

Android is huge. It is the world’s most pervasive operating system, with Google regularly boasting stats like “One billion devices,” and “Hundreds of millions of customers” as if they were announcing a new feature of Google Slideshow.

As we’ve learned, things change quickly in the mobile market. Motorola, the once-dominant player in the game, is having its roads resurfaced after years of slow, grinding decline. What is learned under the guidance of Google itself, which owned the smartphone maker for two years, it has brought over to Lenovo, its new overlords. And the first few products under that umbrella, the Moto X Play, Moto X Style and, what we’re reviewing today, the Moto G 2015, are all indicative of the kind of relentless focus on iteration we’ve come to expect from this new, mature company.

It’s difficult to talk about the new Motorola without talking about the Moto G, its most popular smartphone. Over three generations, the company has honed its craft, producing commendable Android experiences for prices often a third that of competing devices. Corners are cut to attain that price, but those sharp edges are now filed to innocuous curves.

It’s no longer true to say that the Moto G is a great cheap smartphone; in its third generation, the Moto G is a great smartphone, period.

motog3rdgenreview-6076

Specs

  • Android 5.1.1 Lollipop
  • 5-inch 1280 x 720 pixel LCD display (294ppi pixel density), Corning Gorilla Glass 3
  • 1.4GHz quad-core QualcommSnapdragon 410 processor
  • 1GB RAM
  • 8GB internal storage (microSD slot)
  • 2,470mAh battery
  • 13MP rear camera, F2.0 lens, dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • IPX7 water resistance
  • LTE Band 2, 4, 5, 7, 12, 17, UMTS/HSPA+: 850, 1700/AWS, 1900, 2100 MHz
  • 142.1 x 72.4 x 11.6mm
  • 155 grams

About this review

This review was written after testing for two weeks an unlocked Moto G on the Telus LTE network. The device used was the same version being sold by Canadian carriers, and features 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, with 4GB available out of the box.

motog3rdgenreview-6053

Design and Display 

Moto G’s two previous models always towed the line between simplicity and design scarcity, with the more expensive Moto X benefiting from the more generous nature of a high-margin flagship. But in its third iteration, the Moto G is no longer a utility belt; it is, for all intents and purposes, the same phone as the Moto X Play in a smaller body. Subtle curves on the top and sides meet a removable textured back that can be, as with prior generations, colourfully adorned. My review unit had a lovely teal back that I grew quite fond of.

To keep costs down, the Moto G is still framed in plastic, though there is a strip of aluminum down the back to house, and accent, the 13MP camera sensor. For a $200 phone, it is remarkably well made, and the company even saw fit to add IPX7 water ingress protection this year, though you’ll have to ensure that the finicky rear cover is uniformly snapped into place. I almost learned that lesson the irreparably hard way.

Holding the Moto G is as comfortable as ever, though the phone is slowly, generation upon generation, sneaking into that too-big-to-use-with-one-hand realm that companies seem to find irresistible. It’s still compact, but I’ll admit to having a bias for slightly smaller-screened devices and wish that it maintained the 4.5-inch screen size of its first generation. Curiously, too, the bezel around the display is actually larger in this version over the last one, likely a consequence of waterproofing.

Motorola has addressed some of that malady by rounding out the edges of the phone’s rear casing. Along with the graciously-textured back, the corners now slope to meet the phone’s bezel, resulting in easier entry into a pocket and more security in the hand. It’s a small but important thing that simultaneously boosts perceived and actual value.

motog3rdgenreview-6060

I do understand why Motorola bumped the screen to five inches in its second generation, and admire that the company kept it there for this one. While the 1280×720 pixel resolution is unchanged from last year’s model, the quality of the LCD panel is markedly improved, with brighter, more vibrant colours, wider viewing angles, and a contrast ratio that keeps black levels within acceptable levels, which is important for reasons that will become clear shortly.

Still, the screen is the phone’s minor weak spot. Compared to devices just $100 more, it’s clear this is where the company chose to cut back. Most buyers won’t be bothered the muted greens and washed-out outdoor performance, but it’s something to keep in mind when this is a gadget to be looked at for hours every day.

motog3rdgenreview-00756

One area clearly improved over last year is LCD efficiency, since Motorola saw fit to add Moto Display, its remarkably useful notification preview system, to this year’s Moto G. Lifting or moving the phone slightly will trigger sensors in the phone to briefly display the time and any unread notifications.

The company originally accomplished this using OLED, which activates only the pixels necessary on black screen; now all of Motorola’s phones, including this one, use backlit LCD panels that require the entire display to turn on. As we’ll see later, Moto Display has a negligible effect on battery life.

motog3rdgenreview-6070

Software and Performance

Internally, Motorola kept many elements unchanged in this year’s Moto G, but a significant upgrade comes in the processor, which sees a boost from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 chip to the more powerful and power-efficient Snapdragon 410. Still quad-core, the Snapdragon 410 is a 64-bit chip with a much-improved graphics capabilities and integrated LTE.

Such improvements may be cold comfort for those looking for more memory, but despite the presence of a model with double the RAM and storage, Canadians can only purchase the version with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. As with previous models, that storage can be augmented with a microSD slot, but despite Android 5.x’s improvements in this area, offloading apps and games to an external card is still a tedious, manual process that most people will hate being forced to do.

motogscreen1

The main problem with the entry-level phones like the Moto G maintaining 8GB of storage as standard is that it ignores the progress of Android as a platform. Compared to two years ago, both the apps and the operating system on which they run are significantly larger; out of box storage on the new Moto G is some 4GB.

Moreover, many of the largest pre-installed apps can neither be uninstalled nor moved to the SD card. Most of those come from Google, but it’s at developers’ discretion whether to allow the practice at all, and many choose to prevent it. Some larger apps that do allow for offloading to external storage only transfer about half of its contents, so a 200MB app is reduced to 100MB on the main trunk. A 50% reduction, sure, but an awkward manual practice nonetheless.

Considering there is no way to force every new app to external storage, companies’ reliance on external storage to stay criticism is both dishonest and impractical.

motog3rdgenreview-6063

I purposefully kept the number of apps I installed on the phone to a minimum, counting as important only those I consider compulsory on a new install: Slack, Twitter, Instagram, Newsblur, NYTimes and a few others. It didn’t take long before I was told that there was insufficient storage to continue installing, or even updating, apps, sending me back into the dreaded App Settings menu to finagle a bit more blood from this limited-storage stone.

The good news is that the Moto G remained fast and lag-free throughout my time with the device. It’s well known in certain crowds that Google overcame some memory leak issues in earlier versions of Android 5.0 Lollipop, but with Android 5.1 those seem to have been fixed. Of course, longer term the Moto G may begin to slow, as many Android devices do, but try as I might, I couldn’t find that precipice.

Indeed, I was constantly amazed as how consistently capable this phone was; very little separated its core competencies from that of a Moto X or, say, a Galaxy S5. It certainly punched higher than its proverbial weight class in almost every regard.

motog3rdgenreview-6068

Much of that grace, and good will, can be attributed to Motorola’s belief in only minutely changing stock Android, adding well-regarded gestures, and the aforementioned Moto Display, to a version of Android 5.1.1 that many would consider its ideal form.

This year, Motorola has added a few notable improvements to its Moto Assist portal, which now supports custom locations, and a smart camera mode that automatically parses information from business cards and QR codes.

motogscreen2

And while it still lacks the Moto X’s always-listening voice controls, which after three years I’ve found to have dubious usefulness, the well-loved “twist twice to open camera” gesture has made its way down the supply chain.

Storage woes aside, there is little to fault the Moto G for in this section. The software is clean, untarnished by bloatware or annoying first-party apps. Motorola errs on the side of Google services, which means that, unlike on a Samsung or Sony device, users don’t have to compete with duelling cloud services.

motog3rdgenreview-6055

Camera

Advertised as this year’s killer feature, the Moto G’s camera is indeed a big improvement over previous models, both in terms of resolution and overall quality. Much ado has been made about its sensor, the same one found in the Nexus 6, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. The phone also has an F2.0 lens and dual-tone LED flash, which puts it on par with devices double or even triple its price.

Sharing a sensor with the Nexus 6 is a dubious distinction, since it is also nearly identical to that of last year’s Moto X, with both devices courting criticism for their poor low-light performance and inconsistent and often vexing daylight exposition.

It turns out that what we criticize on a $500 or $700 phone, we forgive on a $200 one.

motog3rdgenreview-6066

And while the phone won’t win medals for clarity or dynamic range, it is one of the, if not the, best cameras in its price range and slightly beyond.

I’ve long been a fan of Motorola’s elegantly simple camera app, and it streamlines the photo-taking process with its tap-to-focus-and-shoot mechanics. Most of the time, thanks to that F2.0 lens, the photo turns out decently, though it takes a moderate amount of light to fix that wandering focus mechanism.

In daylight, the Moto G manages to take well-exposed, relatively sharp photos that, upon closer inspection, have a modicum more artificial sharpening around the edges than I’d like to see from a device like this. The upside is this: if you’re just looking to grab some photos and post them to Instagram or Snapchat, the Moto G will perform beautifully, and far better than last year’s 8MP-equipped model. If you’re looking for a smartphone with a camera that can turn in beautiful, clean digital images for scaling up, look elsewhere. This is good, but it’s not that good.

In darkness, things get a bit more nuanced. The Moto G has terrible low-light performance, but that’s by design; Motorola has limited shutter speed to 1/15 (one fifteenth of a second) to limit blur, and light sensitivity to ISO 1250 to minimize grain. Both work together to minimize photos with either blur or grain (good), but result in photos with little to no usable detail in darkness (bad).

motogiphone6comparison

Fortunately, Motorola has added a couple of pseudo-manual features that allow more discerning users to bypass those limitations. An exposure slider raises the maximum ISO to 5000, but that quickly exposes the myriad limitations of the sensor itself. A dedicated Night Mode keeps shutter speed as low as possible while raising the maximum sensitivity to 2000, even when the sensitivity slider is at maximum. In other words, Night Mode merely increases the sensitivity threshold without exposing the sensor’s seams. Neither one makes up for the fact that the sensor is just plain bad in low light.

The same issue was present on the 2014 Moto X, which we were told by a Motorola product manager had something to do with encouraging customers to use the flash. “Customers told us they didn’t like blurry or grainy photos,” I was told. Unfortunately, creating artificial light is neither feasible nor commendable in many low-light situations, creating harsh shadows and uneven skin tones. The dual-tone flash on the new Moto G is certainly better than what we’ve seen from the company to date, but it doesn’t make up for the seemingly-arbitrary camera limitations. The complete lack of any manual mode in the camera app compounds the severity of the situation.

For those in the selfie game, the front-facing camera has also been given a boost, from 2MP in the previous generation, to 5MP here. As selfie shooters go, this one is run of the mill, but the extra resolution is put to good use in daylight. As with most front-facing cameras, things start going south past sundown.

Finally, after three generations the Moto G can now shoot video at 1080p. It’s limited to 30 frames per second, and the quality isn’t up to par with most flagships, but it does a competent job picking up movement and sound, and that’s all you need to share video to Facebook or Twitter.

motog3rdgenreview-6048

Battery Life & Connectivity

Battery life is one aspect of the new Moto G that I can wholeheartedly praise. Already a workhorse in its first and second generations, the new model increases capacity 20% from the previous version which, coupled with a more efficient processor and screen, gave me roughly 40% more battery life.

The second-generation Moto G already lasted me a whole day per charge, and this one easily trumps that. I’m not saying it’s impossible to kill this thing before 9pm on a busy day, but I had trouble getting it close to 20% by the time I fell asleep.

The battery isn’t removable, though, but that’s for a good reason: Motorola added IPx7 water ingress protection to this model, allowing it to be submerged in three feet of water for up to 30 minutes. That is, as long as the back cover is correctly installed.

While the phone isn’t immediately usable while it’s drying off, that you can refer to, say, a map in the rain, or prevent a trip to the repair store when it’s dropped in the sink, is a very reassuring feature. Added to its already-robust plastic frame and replaceable back covers, this phone should last longer than its price would lead you to believe. Hell, buy two if you’re worried; the total cost would still be less than a single flagship from Samsung or LG.

motogscreen3

Thankfully, the third-generation Moto G also comes equipped with LTE support, something its predecessors lacked, at least not without explicitly hunting down the correct SKU. I used the Moto G on Telus’s LTE network and obtained fast, reliable service in both Vancouver and Toronto. Call quality, as expected from a Motorola device, was on the high end of clarity, though until more carriers and devices support VoLTE calls will continue to sound like they originated under water (which this phone could technically accomplish).

On paper, the the new Moto G features an unfortunate regression: the device only has a single forward-facing speaker. Much was made about last year’s dual-speaker setup, but in reality the drivers were underpowered, and set too narrowly apart, to affect a real stereo soundstage. Comparing the two devices side by side, this year’s model, despite its single mono speaker, is both louder and less prone to distortion. In other words, it’s an upgrade despite the regression.

Perhaps more troubling is that the Moto G still lacks NFC support, and can’t connect to 5Ghz WiFi networks, an increasingly common standard in a world of 2.4Ghz signal rot.

motog3rdgenreview-6046

Competition

The world of entry-priced phones is becoming increasingly competitive, and it’s more difficult to distinguish between the various quality tiers in the Android ecosystem. Indeed, with the new Moto G starting at $230, one could argue that it will force, as Motorola has done for two years now, other OEMs to drop the prices of their own mid-range devices to compete.

Each manufacturer approaches the market in different ways. Samsung takes its flagships and muddies the waters slightly, producing mid-range products that are neither memorable nor worth considering. The same is true of LG.

HTC has a decent lineup on its hands, and the Desire 626s, which launched earlier this summer in Canada, is tremendously competitive with the Moto G. It features a slightly more anemic processor in the Snapdragon 210, but makes up for it with 1.5GB of RAM.

In the slightly higher price bracket, Alcatel OneTouch has the excellent Idol 3, which is both bigger and more powerful than the Moto G, but is still free on a 2-year contract.

Similarly, the excellent but flawed Asus ZenFone 2 costs only a few dollars more than the Moto G and comes with double the RAM and storage, plus a considerably faster CPU. You do, of course, lose out on the excellent software nuances that Motorola is famous for, but if you’re looking for sheer speeds and feeds, the Asus will suffice.

motog3rdgenreview-6049

Conclusion

In the end, the Moto G is still king of Android’s busiest seaport. Its newest version has enough new features to entice existing users to upgrade, and is robust enough to stand on its own in a delegation of loud and vain merchants.

What it lacks in numbers it makes up for in experience, and with a certain amount of patience can be bent to fit most peoples’ lifestyles. It still stings that Canadians won’t be able to buy the more versatile and powerful version, but this one is more than capable, with an inoffensive price to match.

Pros

  • Truly useful software additions
  • Waterproofing
  • Excellent performance and stability
  • Line has history of fast software updates
  • Price
  • Best-in-class camera (daylight)
  • LTE support
  • Replaceable back covers

Cons

  • Limited storage options
  • Lacks NFC, 5Ghz WiFi
  • Poor low-light photos

Comments

  • Martin Couture

    Where were those superb photos taken?

  • Phalanges

    The limited storage space is pretty annoying so far, but as I am only looking for a phone to bridge the gap until the next Nexus 5 is released (my previous one went for a swim and never recovered), it’s an impressive phone none the less. Specially at that price point.

    I think if they had included the 2/16GB version in Canada it would be a lot more livable though.

  • khangt1

    MobileSyrup can’t afford the registered version of the SpeedTest app?

    • marshallpower

      That’s why it says bad credit there. Easy one. 😉

  • Ian Chisholm

    I would take the ZTE Grand X2 over the G – Going with 1 Gb of RAM in 2015 is a huge mistake. The Grand X2 has already patched Stagefright as well, so it’s a secure choice.

  • Balls O’Steele

    8GB is a deal breaker for me.
    I will wait for the new Nexus 5. Hopefully it will be waterproof but I’m not holding my breath.

    • Hello Moto

      1 GB ram is the deal breaker for me. At least the storage can be expanded via SD and Android M will only improve the SD card situation.

  • Vito R.

    For $100 more the Xperia M4 Aqua is a good value, surprised it wasn’t mentioned.

    I picked up the new Moto G last week, I’m not that impressed with it. Love the stock Android but it feels a little too bulky – probably because I’m coming from a Blu Life One which is much thinner and lighter. Surprisingly the cheapo Blu also takes better pictures – who knew.

    All of which is to say that I’m not sold on the Moto G. I’m pretty happy with the Moto E LTE though.

    • sggodsell

      The Sony M4 is a good phone as well. However if you want to compare the M4 with a Motorola phone, then it should be compared to the Moto X Play because it is the same price and roughly the same specs as the M4.

    • Vito R.

      The Moto X Play isn’t available for sale yet.. When it is for sale and we have actual pricing and it’s been reviewed – then maybe it will be a worthwhile option as well 😉

  • omegajimes

    I’ve been looking for something nice and cheap to replace my Nexus 4. I thought this was going to be it, but with no NFC support, I’m going to pass. I use beam way to often.

  • Pedro

    It is annoying to have to manually manage that limited storage space even with an additional microSD card. The other big concern is that this phone is reporting as incompatible with Android Auto! Maybe this is just a temporary thing (I hope) but not something I expected for a new phone running Android 5.1.1.

  • silver_arrow

    The limited storage will be a problem until it gets its M update though I think they should of gone with the 2gigs ram version here in Canada. Starting to look at the Alcatel Idol 3 4.7 and depending on carriers/price might pick one up for a family member.

  • cheetose4

    In one of the pictures you have a 64gb microsd card in the phone despite the specs saying there’s a 32gb limitation. Did it work by formatting the card to Fat32?

  • Niall

    I guess this review was written in bits and pieces over the two weeks the phone was tested, because the Competition segment only talks of the “bigger” Alcatel Idol 3, while this review was physically posted just a bit after the same author talks of the 4.7″ Idol 3 about to be released. 🙂

    So how do they compare? Close, but in specs, not quite enough for some:
    G3: 5″ 720p (294ppi) 1gb ram, 8gb internal, SD 410 of quad-core 1.4GHz, Adreno 306 GPU, 2470mAH battery, ~$200*
    Idol 3: 4.7″ 720p (312ppi), 1.5gb ram, 16gb internal, SD 410 of quad-core 1.2GHz, Adreno 306 GPU, 2000mAH battery, ~$240

    Higher price likely because of the memory and storage; unknown is if Idol 3 has SD card or second SIM. Unknown screen actual and comparative performances (side-by-side view inside and in daylight). Many unknowns.

    For those looking at $200, the Idol 3 is an extra 20% price, or much more if they take the G3 on contract. At those points, price matters a lot.

    MapleSyrup should make another head-to-head video review with these two!

    *200 at Bell and others, but 216 at Koodo, so it’s not all the same price at every carrier, which might matter for some

    • Vito R.

      The Alcatel does have MicroSD support, doesn’t say anything about 2nd SIM in the specs though. Also important to note that the Idol 3 comes unlocked. I like the size and specs, tempted to pick one up but the 2000mAh battery is giving me pause.

    • Niall

      Indeed, at the time I wrote the above, the 4.7″ Idol 3 was not yet on the AOT Canadian website – I did say it was unknown, as the info came from GSMArena which specifically listed the larger ram/rom as being double-sim – but we’ve had slight variants for the north American market before. Agreed that he unlocked part is a major bonus; as for the battery life, GSM Arena’s review has the 4.7″ as only marginally less than the 5.5″, with talk time being the major lower-scoring area between the two. Only 2000mAh, but also smaller screen of lower resolution, which was meant to balance things out. As a slight negative, it’s also running 5.0.2, and it’s unknown if it’ll get to 5.1, whereas the G and X Play will run 5.1.1 from the start and likely go to M. Trade-offs…

    • Vito R.

      Frankly, outside of Motorola, I don’t trust anybody to provide software updates for a sub $500 phone – so that’s a big plus for Moto buyers. I’m currently using a Moto E LTE as an experiment. It has a smaller screen and isn’t even 720p – but it’s sharp enough. After using it all day (4hrs screen time) I still had 20% battery remaining when I plugged it in at night. I think 5hr screen time is the new baseline for me. I’d expect the 4.7″ AOT to ring in at about 3-4hrs of screen time. That’s not *bad*, but it’s not ideal.

      I’m going to wait on the reviews before I pull the trigger.

    • Niall

      There are several reviews out there you can look at, as it’s been out for a bit elsewhere; one UK reviewer said it “skips merrily through a day’s use even if you hit it pretty hard”, finding the battery lasted far longer than its specs made them think it would. Another states that “with everyday use, it holds out a day and a half without flagging, and it can go for two days if you avoid using it for things that drain the battery”. Not sure how that would translate for on-screen time.

    • Vito R.

      Hmmm… “Annoying keyboard lag” and “It features Dragontrail glass rather than the more popular Gorilla Glass, and judging by the light scratches I’ve picked up using the phone for a couple of weeks”.

      Screen and keyboard are two very important aspects of a phone…

    • Niall

      The glass issue can be mitigated by a screen protector – I have one and notice no problem in touch responsiveness. They keyboard lag is not that of seconds-long, but it is present intermittently, not all the time. I’m not the fastest screen typer (still getting used to it after years of a physical slider keyboard) and I’m fine with it. I don’t know if it’s possible, but some Bell counters have the 5.5″ Idol 3 on live display, and you could see by yourself if one is near you.

      Also, it’s unknown if they’re talking of the built-in keyboard – I use Swyft, which works fine. If third-party keyboard app and screen protector nullify those two issues, then yay? 🙂 I can say the screen is nicely bright, colours are really good, things look natural when compared to my S-IPS monitor. And the speakers are as good as they say.

    • Vito R.

      I don’t like making excuses for my phones – there’s always another one waiting to take its spot. Personally, I’m not a fan of screen protectors.

      Realistically, if it feels better in hand than my other phones I’ll probably get one…

    • thedosbox

      I’d like to see a comparison between the G and the 4.7″ Idol 3. However, as much as I like Moto’s software, not being able to buy the 2GB/16GB version in Canada kills it for me.

  • St. Misery

    Moto’s site states the MicroSD slot supports up to 32GB, one of the pics in this review shows a 64GB card sitting in the phone. Any word if this phone can support cards greater than 32GB?

    • dirtykimchi

      As long as one reformats a larger capacity card from exFAT to FAT32, it should work fine.

  • anubhav

    I recently bought moto g 3g it is an excellent set very smooth
    I have been using iPhone since last 6 years but my experience with moto g is very good.

  • Pigs Can Fly

    No one should be allowed to release an Android smartphone with only 1GB of RAM these days, Android L just uses up a lot.

    • Niall

      It’s okay for an entry level phone (Moto E), but the mid-level of the G may start to get things running a bit slow – though all depends on the user and what they will do with it; I have friends with 1st gen Moto Gs and they’re happy, they don’t use it for more than text messages, occasional browsing and phoning people. As it’s likely to go to M, will that make a difference? Unknown yet… but I agree, 1gb is getting ridiculously low, but Motorola likely wanted to keep the Cdn price at that magic $200 ceiling.

    • Vito R.

      While this is a popular argument, it’s not based in reality.

      While I agree that the more RAM the better, I have a few phones with 1GB of RAM. They run perfectly fine on Lollipop.

      If someone wants to spend $200 on a phone then they shouldn’t be expecting world beating performance – but even then, the performance is *more* than acceptable. It’s way better than what $200 bought you a few years ago.

      Frankly, a $200 Moto G is a much more useful device than a Windows Phone or a Blackberry – regardless of the amount of RAM they have.

    • Techguru86

      How when it says that you literally only have 4gb of storage left, software updates will eat into that in no time, and you can’t compare Android that has been out for almost 10 years to bb10 which has only been out 3 short years, stupid comparison when one OS is meant for something totally different

    • Vito R.

      It’s been less than 7 years since the first Android phone. How long has BlackBerry been making phones – what does it matter how long their most recent OS has been out? Lolilipop was only released 9 months ago… BlackBerry and Android are meant for the same thing – that’s why BlackBerry is in trouble – they just aren’t good enough anymore.

      I’m using a phone with 8GB of storage, 5GB is available to me. I have all my apps installed and my pictures are saved to SD – I have 2GB remaining. That will be more than enough. If you install a lot of games or don’t have an SD card, you’ll probably need more space so an 8GB phone isn’t for you. My argument is that it’s sufficient for people looking to buy a $200 of contract phone. If you think you’ll use more, buy a phone with more space. Personally, I’m glad they have a good phone at this price point. Lots of choices out there for everybody.

    • Techguru86

      2 different OS bud, and the Android market is way over-saturated, and motorla line kind of goes against what made Android different then IOS, again bbry was meant for Business and should have never gone into consumer when it did. The HUB is hands down the best notification center on any OS, obviously as why it’s coming to Android and Bbry Blend is the best desktop messaging software that works really good on all OS and obviously it’s the most encrypted as why Google came to them and Samsung, so they all serve a purpose.

    • Vito R.

      The reality is that Blackberry is being kept alive by business IT people too lazy to transition to Android or iPhone and by users that can’t figure out how to type on a touch screen. Some have a genuine need for higher security, but that’s just a niche market – kind of like Vertu phones.

      It will be interesting to see how BB does if/when they release an Android device.

    • Techguru86

      How, Android has proven to be the most unsecured OS on the market, even more so then IOS, it was proven that when Sony exe’s got hacked and had to go back to Blackberry, thats why they’re running Knox and people still love the feel of a real keyboard, Passport keyboard is a great piece of hardware, kind of why Typo tried to bring out keyboards for Iphones. Moto G is an okay phone but buy a bbry, way better communications device and a hell of a lot more encrypted, if you’re going to dish out $200 , buy a G3, even far superior product

    • Vito R.

      Yes, G3 is definitely a better device – it will just not get any software updates anymore… That said, find me a G3 for $200 of f contract.

      Anyway, I guess everybody is going to go running back to BlackBerry – better buy stock now while it’s still cheap 😉

    • Dimitrios G

      Very strongly agree with this. Specs aren’t everything.

      a 1GB G3, running such a clean version of android, with a 64 bit processor is definitely no slouch! I’ve been enjoying my G3 for about a week now. not 1 single hiccup yet.

  • BR

    $199 at Virgin & Bell. FYI.

  • Dimitrios G

    I hear a whole bunch of complaints about storage and RAM. Yes, the storage space is annoying but it’s not a deal breaker considering the phone is 200$. The RAM is not a problem for the casual user (who this is targetting). I have yet to experience any stutter and the phone is buttery smooth. You can have an infinite amount of RAM but if the software is poor (ZTE, Alcatel…) then it’s useless. Just look at the LG G3 and how much it stutters with 3Gb of RAM.

    What people fail to mention vs Moto E/G (2nd Gen). The screen is now 5″ and the processor sees a nice improvement with a 1.4GHz snapdragon 410 processor. Although the option to get the “higher” version of the phone is nice…this is definitely no slouch and an improvement over previous Moto phones.

    Just my 2 cents, i’ve been using it since day 1.

    • Larry Abbie

      Dimitrios … what do you think of the Moto G 3rd Gen compared to something like the ZTE Grand X2, which has 16GB storage, 2GB RAM, microSD, a removable 2480 mAh battery, 1080p video recording, and an 8MP camera for $150 CDN? Even with these specs, are you saying the software on the ZTE would provide a worse user experience?

    • Dimitrios G

      I’m not entirely sure about the experience of this particular model but ZTE isn’t known for being quick at updating and supporting their products. Motorola runs a “clean” version of Android whereas ZTE does not. Everyone focuses on the RAM but since the G is running such a “clean” version of android it’s likely to need less ressources. Specs aren’t everything. I think both are great choices but I like the track record Motorola has provided.

      Still loving my G, but then again I only use it for phone, SMS, Facebook, twitter, web browsing, youtube (basics).

    • Larry Abbie

      The base model in the U.S. is $179.99, which equates to $235.61 CDN (current exchange rate). Therefore, $199.99 is a relatively good price. As it does have microSD, then the only concern is the 1 GB of RAM. I suppose if one is good at memory management, then it wouldn’t be a huge problem. Now the only thing is an unlock fee. I’m sure Bell will charge a ridiculous price for the honour.

    • Dimitrios G

      There are websites that can do it for ~10$ 😉

      just google/kijiji it.

  • Ruby

    I understand that only the 1GB/8GB version is available in Canada and only in Black. Can anyone confirm?

    • Larry Abbie

      Motorola flipped Canada the bird by not offering us the 2GB RAM/16GB storage version.

    • Dimitrios G

      Agreed but the base model is no slouch.

  • Lisa547

    This phone has a major design flaw – it won’t allow you to disable the Google now launcher or any Google app so if the apps are unstable you are basically screwed. For me it kept launching and simply disabling the app would have fixed this but I didn’t have the option – you can’t uninstall it. It also doesn’t come with a decent music player so you have to download an app (ad-supported or you pay), it doesn’t allow you to put it into silent mode, only vibrate or volume unless you want to turn off all sounds including your alarm, it doesn’t come with a pre-installed texting app, disabling Moto Actions still does not allow you to turn off the “shake to activate camera” option it only works in turning off the instant flashlight, you can’t save pics directly to sim card you have to manually drag and drop them there, and the list goes on. Highly uncustomizable phone and the longer you have it the more of a pain in to a$$ it becomes. The people at Motorola are clearly lacking in common sense to make a phone like this. Only good thing about this phone is the battery. DO NOT BUY!

    • Phil Nguyen

      You can download another launcher to use instead of the Google launcher.
      You can disable most Google apps (i.e. Hangouts)
      You can turn off all sounds EXCEPT alarm if you still need the alarm, essentially Silent Mode
      It DOES come with a pre-installed texting app
      You can disable shake to activate camera
      You can save pics directly on the SD card

      I’m sorry but you may have a defective phone

    • Lisa292

      I called the manufacturer (Motorola) directly and they said you can’t disable the Google app nor the Google Now launcher. They themselves said this. So you may want to keep your ignorance to yourself.

    • Phil Nguyen

      Yes, I understand you cannot disable the Google app, but you stated that you could not disable any Google app(s), which I found in my experience that you can. Case in point Google Hangouts.

      You can also download any launcher (Apex, Nova, Action etc) and this will give you the ability to customise your homescreen and app drawer among other things. Effectively overriding the Google Now Launcher.

      Finally, did you have any success pertaining to my other points that I outlined? I simply wanted to inform you that most of the issues you have been experiencing can be solved or improved.

