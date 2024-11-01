Samsung could launch ‘Slim’ Galaxy S25 model in April

Samsung is reportedly working on a ‘Slim’ version of the Galaxy S25 in anticipation of Apple’s plans for a thin iPhone 17.

A report from ETNews reveals that the South Korean tech giant is planning to release a Slim version after the initial Galaxy S25 series launch. The report indicates that Samsung would have fewer handsets and could release this phone in April.

It’s unclear how “Slim” this handset would be, though. If the phone sells well, Samsung may incorporate the slimmer Galaxy S25 design into the Galaxy S26 lineup.

On the other hand, the thinner iPhone 17 model would replace the iPhone 17 Plus and sport a 6.65-inch LTPO panel. If Samsung follows suit, the Galaxy S25+ might be the last ‘Plus’ model and be replaced by a Slim model in 2026.

Before the launch of the Galaxy S25 ‘Slim,’ we’ll likely see the rest of the Galaxy S25 series in January.

Source: ETNews, 9to5Google