Microsoft delays Recall AI feature again over privacy concerns

When Windows showed off a slate of AI features in May, one that initially excited people was Recall. The idea behind the feature was that it would keep a log of everything you’ve done on your computer so you can revert or search your history with ease. However, shortly after privacy-minded folks pointed out that this is a nightmare for anyone wanting to keep their work a secret.

The feature had been planned to ship with Co-pilot+ PCs in June but kept hitting delays as Microsoft kept working on Windows security features to help make users comfortable using the all-encompassing feature. It’s now November and the feature was slated to launch in October, but Microsoft told The Verge that it’s still not ready.

However, in that same statement, Microsoft mentioned that it would be in the Windows Insider (beta) program in December. One of the main changes coming to the new version of Recall is that it will be opt-in instead of turned on by default and is fully encrypted so only people who set up the feature can access it.

