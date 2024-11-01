fbpx
Gaming

Nintendo Music lets you play and download your favourite Nintendo songs

A new app exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members

Dean Daley
Nov 1, 20249:47 AM EDT 0 comments

Nintendo Music is a new app exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. The app lets you stream and download music from Nintendo’s library of music.

There’s music from franchises like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Kirby, Fire Emblem, Pokémon and more. At the time of writing, here’s the full list of songs available through Nintendo Music, per game:

NES

  • Metroid – 12 tracks
  • Metroid (Famicom Disk System) – 12 tracks
  • Super Mario Bros – 16 tracks

Game Boy

  • Dr. Mario – 8 tracks
  • Kirby’s Dream Land – 15 tracks

SNES

  • Donkey Kong Country – 26 tracks
  • Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island – 26 tracks

Nintendo 64

  • The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – 82 tracks
  • Star Fox 64 / Lylat Wars – 39 tracks

Game Boy Advance

  • Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade – 100 tracks

GameCube

  • Metroid Prime – 36 tracks

Nintendo DS

  • Nintendogs – 50 tracks
  • Tomodachi Collection – 62 tracks

Wii

  • Super Mario Galaxy – 81 tracks
  • Wii Channels – 62 tracks

Switch

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 407 tracks
  • Kirby Star Allies – 213 tracks
  • The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 211 tracks
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 149 tracks
  • Pikmin 4 – 153 tracks
  • Pokémon Scarlet & Violet – 199 tracks
  • Splatoon 3 – 118 tracks
  • Super Mario Odyssey – 136 tracks

Additionally, Nintendo says new music will be added over time, with the following titles confirmed so far:

  • Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest (SNES)
  • F-Zero X (Nintendo 64)
  • The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii)
  • The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GameCube)
  • Splatoon 2 (Switch)
  • Super Mario 64 (Nintendo 64)
  • Wii Sports (Wii)

To use Nintendo Music, you must enter your Switch Online membership details when you download the app. The app will even warn you that some music and images may be considered spoilers. You can choose to prevent spoilers from specific games you choose.

The Nintendo Music app also has a ‘Your Game’ section for games in your Switch library or Switch Online games you’ve played. You can also extend some tracks to 15, 30 or 60 minutes long and set them to repeat, like some lo-fi Nintendo music.

Nintendo Switch Online offers a free seven-day trial. You can also get a one-month subscription, three months or 12 months for $24.99 — yeah, a lot cheaper than Spotify — plus, you can also play games online with it.

The app is available on both the App Store and Google Play.

