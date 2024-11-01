Nintendo Music lets you play and download your favourite Nintendo songs

Nintendo Music is a new app exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members. The app lets you stream and download music from Nintendo’s library of music.

There’s music from franchises like Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Kirby, Fire Emblem, Pokémon and more. At the time of writing, here’s the full list of songs available through Nintendo Music, per game:

NES

Metroid – 12 tracks

Metroid (Famicom Disk System) – 12 tracks

Super Mario Bros – 16 tracks

Game Boy

Dr. Mario – 8 tracks

Kirby’s Dream Land – 15 tracks

SNES

Donkey Kong Country – 26 tracks

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island – 26 tracks

Nintendo 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – 82 tracks

Star Fox 64 / Lylat Wars – 39 tracks

Game Boy Advance

Fire Emblem: The Blazing Blade – 100 tracks

GameCube

Metroid Prime – 36 tracks

Nintendo DS

Nintendogs – 50 tracks

Tomodachi Collection – 62 tracks

Wii

Super Mario Galaxy – 81 tracks

Wii Channels – 62 tracks

Switch

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 407 tracks

Kirby Star Allies – 213 tracks

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 211 tracks

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 149 tracks

Pikmin 4 – 153 tracks

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet – 199 tracks

Splatoon 3 – 118 tracks

Super Mario Odyssey – 136 tracks

Additionally, Nintendo says new music will be added over time, with the following titles confirmed so far:

Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest (SNES)

F-Zero X (Nintendo 64)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword (Wii)

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker (GameCube)

Splatoon 2 (Switch)

Super Mario 64 (Nintendo 64)

Wii Sports (Wii)

To use Nintendo Music, you must enter your Switch Online membership details when you download the app. The app will even warn you that some music and images may be considered spoilers. You can choose to prevent spoilers from specific games you choose.

The Nintendo Music app also has a ‘Your Game’ section for games in your Switch library or Switch Online games you’ve played. You can also extend some tracks to 15, 30 or 60 minutes long and set them to repeat, like some lo-fi Nintendo music.

Nintendo Switch Online offers a free seven-day trial. You can also get a one-month subscription, three months or 12 months for $24.99 — yeah, a lot cheaper than Spotify — plus, you can also play games online with it.

The app is available on both the App Store and Google Play.